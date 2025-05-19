10 Red Wines At Aldi To Buy And 5 To Skip

Aldi prides itself on providing shoppers with a diverse range of affordable products, including in its wine department. To learn more about its wine offerings, we spoke with Arlin Zajmi, Certified Wine Specialist and Director of National Buying for Adult Beverages at Aldi. He said, "We know that today's shoppers are looking for great value without having to give up on quality, and that's exactly where we see opportunity." Zajmi said the entirety of Aldi's wine selection upholds the company's directives on sustainability, providing ethically sourced products that go through a multi-tier quality testing. When asked about Aldi's role in each wine's production, Zajmi adds that he works "directly with wineries on everything from choosing which grapes to harvest to the design of the bottle."

Still, not all Aldi wines are alike. While many offer customers delicious, low-priced bottles, some miss the mark. To help you determine which Aldi red wines to buy and which you should skip, I conducted a taste test of 15 popular Aldi options utilizing my skills as a Certified Sommelier and wine writer.

