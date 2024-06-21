Santa Maria-Style BBQ Is A California Tradition

With so many different styles of regional BBQ in the U.S. alone, barbecue can easily mean different things to different people. California is, admittedly, not necessarily synonymous with the concept of BBQ. Most people would likely associate the West Coast state with avocados and quinoa well before BBQ ever came to mind. With that said, there is a specific regional style of barbecue, hailing from Santa Maria, California, with origins reaching back to the mid-1800s. This BBQ style began with Spanish-style meals during springtime, which featured meat that had been cooked over hot coals of a red oak fire.

The early 1930s brought about the creation of "Stag Barbecue" events, a monthly event put on by the Santa Maria Club, which drew sizable crowds, steadily increasing the popularity of Santa Maria-style BBQ. In the 1950s, bottom sirloin joined alongside the already popular top-block sirloin to become a fixture of Santa Maria-style barbecue thanks to local butcher Bob Schutz and his fine-tuning of a triangular cut of meat, known as tri-tip. It is also sometimes referred to as "California's cut" or "Santa Maria steak". Tri-tip is the meat that sits at the center of Santa Maria-style BBQ, with specific seasonings and preparations rounding out what gives it such a unique style.