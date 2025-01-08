14 Best Pinot Grigios Under $20

Bright, crisp, dry, and filled with sunshine, few wines are more refreshing than a chilled glass of pinot grigio. The grape variety's origin is French, where it is known as pinot gris. However, the Italians adjusted the name, changing gris to grigio (both meaning grey due to the grape's pinkish-grey skin color), making it their own.

Today, pinot grigio is the second most popular type of white wine in the United States, ranking just behind chardonnay according to IWSR. The drinks industry analyst's data reported in 2022 that 42% of surveyed Americans said they had enjoyed a glass of the lively white wine within the past month. The category makes up some of the most popular value white wines worldwide, as you can easily find well-priced options from producers around the world crafting their version of the dry yet fruit-forward wine.

Still, Italy remains the leader in producing quality pinot grigio wines, including many of the best options under $20 on our list. Though the difference between pinot gris and pinot grigio lies mainly in the name and production location, with the French versions often having more body, structure, and ageability than the Italian offerings, we'll keep our list of the best options limited to pinot grigio rather than a mix of both.

