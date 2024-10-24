20 Popular Value White Wines, Ranked Worst To Best
Sometimes, it's worth it to spring for a nice bottle of wine. Some special occasions may necessitate pulling up with a nicer bottle. But other times, you're just looking for a bottle (or a can ... or a box) of wine that's simple, affordable, and easy to drink. But how do you know what to pick? With so many options lining liquor store shelves, it can be hard to figure out what bottles to select, especially if you haven't tried too many varieties before.
That's why I tasted and ranked some popular value white wines and ranked them from worst to best. Of course, it's important to remember that ranking wines can be subjective — you don't have to be a wine expert to know what your palate prefers. But, this ranking can offer some guidance when you're looking for which bottle to choose. I ranked these wines according to a few different criteria, including flavor, texture, finish (how long that you can taste the wine after you sip), and packaging.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
20. Cupcake pinot grigio
There are few bottles of wine that I would never recommend, as most flavor profiles are appealing to at least some drinkers. Cupcake pinot grigio, however, is an exception. This wine is not enjoyable — to put it lightly. Inexpensive pinot grigio is often associated with a somewhat-bland, inoffensive, and only mildly-expressive flavor. Once you get through the muted notes of pineapple, pear, and lemon, you'll be met with a bitter aftertaste. As the name suggests, it tastes like it has a touch of sweetness to it, but it does little to mask those unpleasant flavor notes.
You will find no shortage of cheap pinot grigio on store shelves, and a lot of it is pleasant and easy to drink. But this Cupcake pinot grigio is just not it.
19. Clos du Bois chardonnay
When you pour Clos du Bois chardonnay into your glass, you'll be struck by its beautiful gold color. But just because the color is appealing doesn't mean the wine will deliver on the flavor front. This chardonnay is extremely oaky, which I'm admittedly not a big fan of, but some people will love it. The issue with this particular bottle is that it's so acidic that it clashes with the oak. The result is an unbalanced wine that falls somewhere between biting into a particularly sour lemon and licking an oak stave.
Oakiness and acidity isn't necessarily a bad thing in wine. But in this case, the combination of over-oaking and shocking acidity makes for a bottle I'd pass up.
18. Archer Roose sauvignon blanc
I didn't particularly enjoy Archer Roose's sauvignon blanc, despite its unusual (and very pretty) golden hue. I don't think I would be able to tell this was sauvignon blanc in a blind tasting. It has an unpleasant bitterness to it, along with a funk that's less natural-wine-cool and more something's-weird-here. That being said, it has a lovely brightness and acidity that makes it easy to drink with food or sip on its own.
This wine also scores higher than some of the others on this list because it's packaged in a can, which is convenient, portable, and more sustainable than wine packaged in a heavy bottle. Although it may not be my favorite of the bunch, it's a decent option for a canned wine.
17. Black Box buttery chardonnay
Rich, buttery chardonnay reached peak popularity in the '80s; it's now given way to leaner, brighter chardonnays. But just because buttery chardonnays have fallen out of fashion doesn't mean they're not delicious to some drinkers.
That being said, too much oak makes for an unbalanced wine, and that's the case with this Black Box buttery chardonnay. There's not enough acidity to hold up to the oak, and the result is a wine that tastes more like dessert than an accompaniment to your meal. If that's what you're looking for, though, this wine might be right for you.
16. Dark Horse chardonnay
Dark Horse chardonnay is at least somewhat enjoyable in terms of texture. It has a creamy, soft consistency that makes every sip an enjoyable sensory experience — which is not something I experienced with other wines that I sampled. Additionally, there's a bit more balance in this chardonnay than with others on this list, despite the fact that this wine is heavily oaked.
So why didn't this wine rank higher? It comes down to the fact that the grapes just aren't that expressive. Most of the flavor you get in this wine comes from oak — the flavor of the chardonnay itself is quite nondescript. There's not enough acidity or concentration of flavor to hold up to those bold, vanilla-forward flavors.
15. Barefoot sauvignon blanc
Barefoot sauvignon blanc may just be one of the most accessible wines on the market. You'll see it everywhere, including in your local liquor store, wine shop, or even grocery store. And arguably, there are worse sauvignon blancs to be found in the world. However, Barefoot's offering is still far from my first choice.
This light, crisp, and refreshing wine is fine, but it doesn't scream "sauvignon blanc." Rather, it tastes mild and nondescript, with a subtle sweetness that's not typical for this varietal. I think this is the kind of wine that's best enjoyed after you have already made it through a bottle of something else. It's not likely to offend anyone, but it's not a particularly tasty bottle either.
14. Apothic chardonnay
If you like a wine with vanilla and clove notes, then Apothic chardonnay might be right for you. This oaked chardonnay has very aggressive flavors. That being said, it also offers a bright acidity, with notes of lemon, apple, and pear. Overall, though, this wine feels a bit unbalanced, thanks to the strong, oak-forward flavors present both on the nose and the palate.
This chardonnay scored higher than some of the other wines on this list because it has a lovely, creamy texture that would make it enjoyable to drink with food. Although it's not my personal favorite, people who really love that oaky intensity may just find what they're looking for with this wine.
13. Federalist sauvignon blanc
When you first hold a glass of Federalist sauvignon blanc up to your nose, you might not get a lot of aromas right away. This is a wine that feels tight or not too expressive. You may find that it doesn't have a lot of strength even after it has had some time to come into contact with the air. But after a while, it develops a nice freshness on the nose. Both green bell pepper and some tropical fruit flavors announce themselves in full force.
This wine, unlike many of the others I've covered on this list so far, has a really nice balance to it. There aren't any elements that are seriously overshadow the others. That lack of aroma, though, keeps it from ranking any higher on this list.
12. Nobilo sauvignon blanc
Sauvignon blanc can come in a variety of styles, and some of those styles are riper, while others are "greener," or less ripe. New Zealand (and particularly Marlborough) sauvignon blanc, like this Nobilo, are famous for falling into the second category. This wine definitely tastes like a classic sauvignon blanc. It has racing acidity and green flavors, like freshly cut grass, lime, and green pepper, along with a lovely minerality that makes it taste bright and refreshing.
That being said, though, this sauvignon blanc is missing some of the fruit flavors that could really take it to the next level. Those green flavors are a bit one-note and leave something to be desired. However, if you're looking for a deliciously refreshing wine, this certainly isn't a bad option.
11. Whitehaven sauvignon blanc
Whitehaven sauvignon blanc hails from Marlborough, New Zealand. Like the Nobilo, which is also from the same region, it has notes of freshly cut grass and zippy lime. Sometimes, those strong, overt green flavors can yield an unbalanced wine — but that's not what's happening here. Rather, this wine is well-balanced, with a refreshing acidity that's tempered by some richer fruit flavors, like green apple and underripe peach. The result is pleasant and refreshing, and quite interesting.
The finish is a bit bitter and short, which means you stop tasting the wine shortly after you swallow it. These factors prevent it from ranking higher on this list of value white wines.
10. Barefoot pinot grigio
You may want to turn to Barefoot pinot grigio when you want a value white wine that's as light and as inoffensive as possible. Of course, this bottle is not going to offer a particularly exciting drinking experience, but it's something that most occasional wine drinkers won't mind. This pinot grigio is nicely perfumed, with a touch of floral sweetness that you won't find in other bottles of the varietal. There's also a light, bright acidity that keeps things feeling fresh.
Although this is a wine that's easy to drink on its own, its lack of flavor concentration makes it a poor pairing for food. I'd suggest sipping on this one on a casual beach day, but I certainly wouldn't encourage anyone to come up with a dinner party menu based on it.
9. Ecco Domani pinot grigio
There are some pinot grigios in the world that are complex, interesting, and full of concentrated flavors. However, a lot of pinot grigios are written off as being simple, basic, and easy to drink. These may not be the most exciting wines, but they're generally pleasant to sip on. That's certainly the case with Ecco Domani's pinot grigio.
This wine is very light on both the nose and the palate. In fact, it feels only a few steps away from water. Because of this, it's an exceptionally easy wine to drink, and nobody you serve it to is likely to object. This wine would rank higher if it had a bit more going on, but ultimately, it's a solid bottle to have on hand for casual drinking.
8. Bota Box sauvignon blanc
I love Bota Box's packaging. First of all, the bag-in-a-box is equivalent to four bottles of wine, so it's ideal for a party. It's a good option if you're just keeping it in your fridge too though, as it stays fresher for longer than a glass bottle. Plus, it's more environmentally sustainable than said bottles. If you're looking for a decent white boxed wine, Bota Box's sauvignon blanc is a great option.
This sauvignon blanc features notes of lemon, lime, peach, and pear. It's a decent, middle-of-the-road sauvignon blanc that avoids those really intense green flavors, but also shies away from a more fuller-bodied style. It's balanced, easy to drink, and perfect to have on hand for your next get-together. Although, it lacks the distinctiveness I generally look for in a bottle of wine.
7. William Hill sauvignon blanc
Bright, zippy sauvignon blancs are perfect for those who like to drink super refreshing wine. But if you're looking for something with slightly more body or weight to it, then William Hill North Coast sauvignon blanc may be more up your alley. Notes of peach, ripe pear, nectarine, and lemon make for an expressive bottle. It's a great alternative to the otherwise intensely-underripe sauvignon blancs on this list.
This is one of the nicer value white wines you can have at your table, but it would be better if the aromatics were a bit stronger. It didn't obviously taste like sauvignon blanc to me upon the first sip, which isn't necessarily ideal if you're specifically looking for that varietal. Still, it's definitely worth a try when you're on the hunt for an affordable bottle.
6. William Hill chardonnay
Chardonnay can come in many different styles. California chardonnay is often known for its rich, oaky flavor and full-bodied texture. That's exactly what you'll find with William Hill chardonnay. It's quite oaky — perhaps too oaky — but it's balanced by concentrated fruit flavors. A nice acidity keeps the buttery flavor from being too overwhelming. The texture is elegant and silky, making this a wine that's enjoyable both with food and drinking on its own.
That being said, the intense oakiness of this wine is quite overpowering, and although it may be attractive to some drinkers, it's likely a turn-off for others. I wouldn't necessarily suggest this if you're serving it to picky drinkers or looking for a wine that tastes particularly fresh.
5. The Federalist chardonnay
My favorite chardonnay of all the bottles I sampled was this oaky, buttery bottle from The Federalist. The aroma is very pronounced on the nose, which comes through as a rich, concentrated flavor on the palate. It's very well balanced; there is a distinctly oaky, buttery note in this wine, but its high level of acidity brings everything into harmony.
Personally, I'm not a big fan of this style of chardonnay. But if you like buttery chard, this is definitely a good value bottle to try. Pair it with a rich chicken dish or some creamy pasta, and you might've found your new go-to bottle of white for chilly nights.
4. Oyster Bay sauvignon blanc
There are a handful of white wines that you can find at nearly every store, and Oyster Bay sauvignon blanc is one of them. That might lead you to assume that it's not a great wine — but that's far from the truth. Actually, if you ask me, this is one of the better, widely-available sauvignon blancs you can snag on a budget.
It's nothing too crazy, but thanks to its balanced acidity, classic Marlborough flavors, and light, refreshing flavor profile, it's a wine that's sure to please everyone at the dinner table. If you're looking for a solid entry point into the world of New Zealand-style sauvignon blancs, Oyster Bay may be the perfect fit for you.
3. Kono sauvignon blanc
This wine, another Marlborough sauvignon blanc, is made by a Maori-owned winery. It's a very budget-friendly wine for all the sauvignon blanc lovers out there. This wine is made in the classic New Zealand-style, with lots of green fruit flavors and a zippy acidity that makes it stand out from the crowd. It has a lovely, delicate freshness on the nose that's complemented by bright, concentrated flavors.
Why did it rank lower than a few of the other options on this list? Well, it mostly comes down to style. This green, acid-driven wine is delicious for some drinkers, but it may not be universally loved by all. For lovers of New Zealand-style sauvignon blanc, though, it's hard to resist.
2. Henri Bourgeois sauvignon blanc
Henri Bourgeois sauvignon blanc is an affordable, accessible, and delicious sauvignon blanc that hails from the Loire Valley: an area famous for its production of the grape. And while New Zealand sauvignon blanc is known for its green, fresh, and acidic flavor profile, sauvignon blanc from the Loire Valley tends to be more restrained. In this wine, for example, you'll notice those fresh lemon and citrus flavors, as well as a touch of white peach, nectarine, and freshly-cut apple. That makes this wine versatile and easy to pair with dishes. Plus, it's more likely appeal to a wider range of drinkers.
This wine offers incredible quality for the price. It's the sauvignon blanc to grab when you're looking for a budget bottle that's a step up from basic shelf wine.
1. Otella Lugana Bianco
You'll likely recognize some of the wine brands and varietals on this list, but you may not have heard of Lugana before. This wine comes from a small region in northern Italy; it's made from a local grape called turbiana. Because this wine is so region-specific, it's a great choice if you're looking for a bottle that's a bit more interesting than the others on this list. You'll taste a crisp minerality on the palate, along with notes of candied citrus and white flowers. It's elegant, with a finesse that's immediately obvious, especially when compared to most of the other wines on this list.
The grapes used in this wine are harvested by hand, which is generally not the norm when it comes to value wines. It's worth seeking out this truly special bottle the next time you're looking for an affordable wine.
Methodology
I chose these wines based on their availability. I wanted to ensure that readers could find them in their local grocery stores or wine shops. I tasted the wines all at the same time at room temperature (as chilling often dulls some of the flavors of white wines) in clean glasses.
I ranked the wines according to a range of different factors. I primarily focused on flavor and aroma, but also factored in concentration, finish, and texture. Wines that presented with more concentrated, complex flavors rose to the top of the ranking, while blander, less distinctive wines tended to rank toward the bottom. Additionally, I considered the packaging the wine came in, as non-glass packaging is more sustainable than glass bottles.