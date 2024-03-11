How Long Does Opened Box Wine Last In The Fridge?

You may have expected the boxed wine to last longer than six weeks. After all, the wine is still enclosed in the bag and the spout is holding the outside air at bay. While that is partly true, the answer is more complicated. The plastic bag in boxed wine is almost universally made with polyethylene. Polyethylene is very commonly used with food products because it's sturdy and doesn't leak dangerous chemicals or toxins into whatever food or liquid it's holding. That said, it's also slightly porous compared to a glass bottle.

Unlike other wines, boxed wine has an expiration date on it. That seems a little strange since many people who buy wine stick it in their wine cellar and age it for years. The difference is they're using glass bottles. Boxed wine can't be aged the way wine in glass can because it's constantly being exposed to small amounts of air due to the porous nature of the plastic, leading to oxidation.

When assessing how long your boxed wine will last after being opened, you might want to consider the age of the boxed wine itself. If you waited until the last minute to open the wine, the contents will already have undergone a good amount of oxidation which will shorten the lifespan of the wine once opened. If you buy the wine and open it the same day, you can expect it to stay fresh longer.