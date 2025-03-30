The Brand Behind Aldi's Winking Owl Boxed Wine

Alcohol prices are known to reach sky-high levels, even at the most affordable stores — remember when a coveted $40k wine was unexpectedly spotted at Costco? For most of us, these types of price tags are ridiculously unattainable, and so we look for much, much cheaper options. Aldi, a go-to affordable store for many, is also one of the most popular grocery chains for wine. One of its in-house brands, Winking Owl, sells for less than $5 (though the price may vary by location). This is despite the fact that the product comes from one of the most prominent wineries in the United States: E. & J. Gallo.

In 1933, brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo started a winery in California that became an instant success. They produced over 600,000 gallons of wine in the first two years, and by 1966, the company was the biggest winery in the United States by the number of sales. In 1999, it secured a "Winery of the Century" title, and a year later the title of "Best American Wine Producer." The accomplishments kept piling up in the following years. The Gallo winery expanded as the company purchased multiple vineyards, wineries, and wine brands across the US. Today, E. & J. Gallo owns more than 90 brands, including Aldi's Winking Owl.