The California Heritage Wine You Should Really Skip At Aldi

Even under ideal conditions, the weekly trip to the grocery store to stock up on supplies can be stressful. As you fight the crowds throughout the aisles while shopping for the best cheap and healthy snacks at Aldi, it helps to have a light at the end of the tunnel to look forward to. For some, that light is one final stop in the wine section to grab a bottle to relax with at home. But with so many choices, which bottle should you pick up? In our review of every Aldi California Heritage wine, we found more than a few bottles worthy of bringing home, but the pinot noir wasn't one of them. In fact, you should skip it completely.

At its best, pinot noir can be outstanding and full of nuanced flavors, but it is notoriously difficult to grow. The grape can suffer greatly from exposure to frost, wind, or poor soil quality, while also requiring precision in pruning. Our reviewer found "a jammy, stewed fruit flavor that does not resemble the elegance often associated with pinot noir." They also noted that the wine lacked "aromatic attributes and well-balanced freshness," which connoisseurs expect from the varietal.