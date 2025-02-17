Aldi Replaced The Best Winking Owl Wine It Sold

Aldi has a lot of budget-friendly wines on offer, but one line really stands out when it comes to value: Winking Owl. Priced at around $4 a bottle, Winking Owl is incredibly affordable, and although the retailer hasn't officially revealed which experts it partnered with to create the Californian wines, many believe it's E. & J. Gallo, the winemakers behind the popular Apothic and Barefoot labels.

The Winking Owl range includes nine different varieties, and while everyone has their preferences, one that particularly impressed our experts at Tasting Table was the Pinot Grigio/Colombard. With soft lemon-lime and tropical flavors, the white blend earned the top spot in our ranking of every Aldi Winking Owl wine from worst to best. It was balanced, fruit-forward, and you could even grab a 3-liter box for less than $14.

Unfortunately, the Pinot Grigio/Colombard blend seems to have been removed from the Winking Owl lineup. But while some shoppers were disappointed by the change, there is light at the end of the tunnel: It's been replaced with an award-winning Pinot Grigio that has received some pretty good reviews so far.

