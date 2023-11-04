Quick And Easy Brown Butter Shrimp Pasta Recipe
Unless you're avoiding carbs, pasta night is a welcome meal in most households. There are endless ways to customize the starch, from vibrant marinaras to creamy cheese sauces. Tasting Table recipe developer Kara Barrett shares this quick and easy brown butter shrimp pasta that will have you sitting at the table within 20 minutes. There are no shortcuts when it comes to flavor, though — a simple brown butter seriously elevates this dish, turning a basic preparation into something you might even want to serve guests.
Barrett notes, "I like the easy method. This is my go-to way of making cheesy mac on those nights where you walk in the door and just don't have the energy to make a complicated dinner." You can even branch out while following this straightforward recipe. "This comes together quickly, and it's easy to adapt," Barrett says. "Just swap out a different protein and flavor of cheese." Shrimp takes no time to make (especially if you buy it pre-cooked!), but you can substitute other options if you have more time.
Gather the ingredients for this quick and easy brown butter shrimp pasta recipe
For this recipe, Barrett opts for medium or large shell pasta, or elbow shapes. She explains, "I like shells because they hold onto that pasta water and cheese." Next, get coarse sea salt, unsalted butter, cooked shrimp, spicy brown mustard, whole milk, and shredded white cheddar.
For the cheese, Barrett notes that you can use anything you enjoy eating. "Finely shredded cheese from block cheese works best, but if you just pick up a bag of cheese, that's OK too," she advises. If you choose a hard cheese, she suggests adding a slice or two of American cheese to improve the texture, explaining that it "contains sodium citrate as an emulsifier."
Step 1: Boil water
Add a quart of water and 2 teaspoons salt to a heavy-bottomed pot and bring to a boil.
Step 2: Cook the pasta
Once boiling, add the pasta and cook according to package directions.
Step 3: Warm the butter
Meanwhile, add the butter to a large pan over medium heat.
Step 4: Brown the butter
Cook, swirling occasionally, and use a wooden spoon to scrape any browned bits from the surface of the pan.
Step 5: Add the shrimp
Once the butter foams and browns, add the shrimp. Heat for just a few minutes to warm through, then set aside.
Step 6: Combine the sauce ingredients
Combine the mustard, milk, and shredded cheese in a large bowl.
Step 7: Add the pasta to the sauce
Using a slotted spoon, add the cooked pasta directly from the pot to the mixing bowl. Don't worry if you add some of the cooking water.
Step 8: Add the buttery shrimp
Add the shrimp and butter mixture.
Step 9: Toss to combine
Working quickly, toss well, adding more pasta water as needed to loosen up the sauce. Taste for seasoning, adding more salt if needed.
Step 10: Serve hot
Divide the pasta into bowls and serve immediately.
How do you make brown butter for quick and easy shrimp pasta?
This quick and easy brown butter shrimp pasta recipe gets its name for good reason, but there are a few pointers to keep in mind for optimal results. When properly prepared, brown butter is deliciously nutty and savory, but there's a fine line between browned and burned. "Keep an eye on it," Barrett advises. "Give it an occasional stir or swirl" to make sure it's not getting too dark. Temperature control is important too, and Barrett notes that "a steady medium heat is key. Don't be tempted to crank up the heat because you're impatient. Once it starts to brown, it goes quickly. Just babysit it when it starts turning."
As for the shrimp, you don't need to do anything beyond gently warming it in the brown butter. Barrett warns not to overcook it, "Otherwise it will get rubbery since it's pre-cooked." If you commonly prepare raw shrimp and would rather start from scratch, just adjust the cook time accordingly.
How can I serve brown butter shrimp pasta?
This cheesy brown butter shrimp pasta contains all of our favorite food groups. As Barrett notes, "It's a meal in a bowl — it's perfect as is." While we wholeheartedly agree, if you're craving some vegetables to go with this savory pasta, that's fair game too. Consider wilting some spinach into the dish at the last minute, or simply serving a bowl of tangly leafy greens on the side to contrast the rich and creamy dish. Other vegetables like steamed green beans or broccoli would work well too.
If you want to make this dish one night to serve later in the week, that's also an option; just store the leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator. When you're ready to finish them off, Barrett notes, "You may need more milk or stock to loosen up reheated leftovers." Add a splash and heat the dish in the microwave or in a saucepan on the stovetop. When adding liquid, it's always best to start with less, as you can always add more if needed.
- 2 teaspoons coarse sea salt
- 4 cups (8 ounces) medium or large shell pasta
- 4 tablespoons (½ stick) unsalted butter
- 1 cup cooked shrimp, rinsed and patted dry
- 2 teaspoons spicy brown mustard
- 2 tablespoons whole milk
- 2 loosely packed cups shredded white cheddar
|Calories per Serving
|1,171
|Total Fat
|69.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|39.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|197.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|90.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.8 g
|Total Sugars
|4.5 g
|Sodium
|954.2 mg
|Protein
|46.4 g