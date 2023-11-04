Quick And Easy Brown Butter Shrimp Pasta Recipe

Unless you're avoiding carbs, pasta night is a welcome meal in most households. There are endless ways to customize the starch, from vibrant marinaras to creamy cheese sauces. Tasting Table recipe developer Kara Barrett shares this quick and easy brown butter shrimp pasta that will have you sitting at the table within 20 minutes. There are no shortcuts when it comes to flavor, though — a simple brown butter seriously elevates this dish, turning a basic preparation into something you might even want to serve guests.

Barrett notes, "I like the easy method. This is my go-to way of making cheesy mac on those nights where you walk in the door and just don't have the energy to make a complicated dinner." You can even branch out while following this straightforward recipe. "This comes together quickly, and it's easy to adapt," Barrett says. "Just swap out a different protein and flavor of cheese." Shrimp takes no time to make (especially if you buy it pre-cooked!), but you can substitute other options if you have more time.