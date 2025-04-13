The 13 Best Foods You Can Find For $1 Or Less At Aldi
Food prices have gone through the roof lately, and it seems like it's all anyone can talk about when the topic of grocery comes up. On average, typical American household spends over $500 per month on groceries, which makes this expense one the heaviest budget hitters. At a time when everyone is looking to snag a deal on basic necessities and groceries, Aldi has never been more relevant.
Whether you're looking for some cheap and healthy snacks or you're stocking up on food for emergencies, Aldi is a goldmine of phenomenal deals. It's known for low costs across the board, since it forgoes most name-brand items in favor of cheaper (and often just as good) generic staples. However, though everything at Aldi feels like a steal compared to other grocery stores, you can save even more by seeking out extremely cheap — yet surprisingly tasty — items to stocking your pantry.
I'm a bona fide Aldi loyalist, and on my last visit to my local store, I picked up some items that cost under one dollar. Don't let the cheap price tag fool you; I tried each of these items to prove that they're worthwhile kitchen mainstays that will help you stretch your food budget a little further — a necessary feat in this era of inflation.
Happy Harvest sweet corn
Cooking corn from scratch is a pain, which is why canned corn is a convenient option for recipes or for eating straight out of the can (guilty). I'll be honest and admit that I rarely buy fresh corn. This is partially out of laziness but also because there's something particularly delicious about corn out of a can. Aldi's Happy Harvest sweet corn — which came out to a mere 68 cents at my local Aldi — was no less juicy (and actually a bit sweeter) than the big name brands.
I tried the Happy Harvest corn at room temperature first, and found that it was sweet and not too salty. It required only a touch of salt and a little pepper to become an easy, healthy snack all on its own. Since most people aren't corn fiends who enjoy it straight from the can, like yours truly, I ended up making a chipotle corn chowder with the Happy Harvest canned corn. I found that the kernels held up well while simmering on the stove for a while. I blended a portion of the soup, and the blended kernels made a thick, extra-sweet, and bright-tasting broth that carried the spicy seasonings well.
Dakota's Pride garbanzo beans
If you're like me and cook primarily plant-based at home, chickpeas are undoubtedly an item that you always have on stock. I've noticed that most fans of the soft, golden-yellow, oddly-shaped beans are very particular about them, and rightfully so. The top-tier brands are usually really good, but cause the grocery bills to rack up faster, while the cheap stuff is usually mushy and bland. However, the garbanzo beans from Dakota's Pride — one of Aldi's house brands — are the only cheap chickpeas I've found that stand up to the popular, pricier options.
My biggest qualm with cheap chickpeas is the texture, which tends to be too soft and pasty, leaving behind a chalky residue on the mouth that distracts from the sweet, earthy flavor. But this grievance didn't happen with the Dakota's Pride chickpeas that cost 85 cents. Though they were on the smaller side, they stayed firm and tender. The chickpea's buttery taste is vivid and rich, coupled with an excellent sweetness that isn't too intense but still prominent. They hold up well to roasting, but check on them earlier than you'd do with bigger varieties as the small size makes them roast a little quicker.
Baker's Corner instant pudding mix
Baker's Corner is one of Aldi's many house brands, offering a plethora of sweet treats, including pudding in chocolate and vanilla flavors in regular and sugar-free versions. You wouldn't think that highly processed food like a plain pudding mix would contain real sugar and no synthetic food dyes, but Baker's Corner's pudding doesn't include any artificial sweeteners, colors, or high-fructose corn syrup.
I tried Baker's Corner's regular vanilla pudding and was instantly whisked away to the days of school lunches, which always finished with a creamy pudding. Its likeness to the timeless, kid-friendly treat is unmistakable. At just 88 cents each, keeping a box of this easy-to-make pudding stored away in your pantry for a rainy day is a wise investment. All the pudding required was two cups of cold milk and some vigorous stirring to become thick, luscious, and tasty. It could act as a quick dessert for kids when the mood strikes, or you could whip it up and incorporate it into baked goods, as adding a little pudding mix to the batter can boost flavor. In this case, it does the job on the cheap.
Cheese Club boxed macaroni and cheese
Oh sweet, sweet boxed mac and cheese. Many of us miss you in our adulthood, but thanks to Aldi's shockingly low prices, we might be tempted to reach for you once again. At my local Aldi, the Cheese Club brand boxed macaroni and cheese clocked in at only 58 cents a box. With a long shelf life and universally loved, cheesy flavor, there's no reason not to snag a couple boxes for a future quick dinner or a satisfying snack.
Aldi's boxed mac and cheese exceeded my expectations. The cheese thoroughly coated each noodle and had a bold, umami-laden flavor. Sure, you wouldn't mistake it to the classic Kraft box that we all know and love, but at less than half the price, it's still a worthwhile deal that can be easily spruced up. I wasn't totally unsatisfied with the unadulterated Cheese Club mac and cheese, but after upgrading it was some add-ins – I used chili crisp and a sprinkling of cheese — I was content with my 5-minute dinner for two that cost nothing but some pocket change and a little pizazz from the back of the fridge.
Happy Harvest diced tomatoes
I'm a firm believer that diced tomatoes are one of those foods you should always have in stock. All too often, you see it listed in recipes where you wouldn't necessarily expect it, and it's not an item you grab on every grocery store run. Perhaps this is just me, but for this reason, I keep a disturbing amount of diced tomatoes in my pantry. After trying quite a few brands over the years, I chose to stick with Aldi's Happy Harvest tomatoes thanks to their ideal price-to-quality ratio.
Happy Harvest's diced tomatoes aren't too firm so they can blend nicely into soups and sauces, but they aren't too soft and mushy. I use these tomatoes in stews, chilis, sauces, curries, and everything in between and find that they're bold and tart enough to come through even when buried among other pungent ingredients. They offer a sweet, balanced flavor when used as the base for a sauce but are also mellow enough to work well in other dishes. I appreciate that these tomatoes contain a mix of dark red, light red, and sometimes even yellow tomatoes, which is likely the reason why they have such a balanced flavor.
Reggano bagged pasta
Pasta is a must-have in every American pantry, and although most pasta brands are relatively inexpensive, a pound of pasta rarely goes for under a dollar these days. I was surprised to find this 98-cent bag of penne at my local Aldi, especially because bagged pasta wasn't listed on the store's website. Aldi also sells a pound of the exact same penne in a box, priced at $1.09. So, unless you strongly prefer your pasta in cardboard, there's really no reason not to opt for this cheaper version, if your local Aldi has it.
There was nothing I didn't like about this pasta. It had a mildly nutty, simple, and classic flavor, but I was more interested in texture, as it's the most important feature when taste-testing a new pasta. I boiled this penne according to package directions, and it was perfetto. The al dente texture wasn't too robust, but it was firm enough to remain chewy, and it could handle a heavier sauce. However, I tried mine with just butter, olive oil, salt, and pepper to get a clear picture of its flavor and texture, with no distractions.
Northern Catch chunk light tuna can
Not to sound bougie, but I normally opt for solid white albacore tuna for most canned tuna recipes. That being said, I won't object to the fact that there's a time and a place for chunk light tuna, especially when shopping on a strict budget. Aldi's seafood brand Northern Catch offers canned chunk light in either oil or water for only 79 cents a can — a shocking difference compared to the nearly two dollars I normally spend on a can of tuna, so after trying it, I had to stock up on a few.
Without any added ingredients, the Northern Catch tuna in water is melt-in-your-mouth soft, but bland in flavor (although my cat was a big fan). With a little mayo and onion, however, it comes to life. I ended up mixing my tuna salad with the aforementioned pasta for a simple, impromptu, pasta salad. The extra-soft tuna and firm pasta created a delicious texture contrast. For a sandwich, it might be a little too soft, but for creamy salads or casseroles, it's a slam dunk for a low-cost dinner.
Dakota's Pride mild chili beans
Chili beans may not be the most common bean-based item stocked in the pantry, but after you taste Dakota's Pride chili beans, they'll be a must-have in your household. Dakota's Pride chili beans are red beans that are cooked in a sauce loaded with chili seasonings. They're intended for use in — you guessed it — chili, but they can be enjoyed on their own or in other recipes that benefit from a spicy flavor boost.
I adore Aldi's chili beans, and — having tried just about all of Aldi's canned beans — declare them the best of the bunch. A blend of cayenne pepper and chili powder infused with cumin, garlic, and other spices gives them enough flavor to be delicious right out of the can. When I make chili with these beans, I usually add more spices only if I'm aiming for an extra bold batch, but truthfully, it's unnecessary. Even if you're not the biggest fan of smokey, spicy seasonings, these beans are worth a try at only 85 cents per can. Don't reserve them only for chili as they can work in many other dishes.
Friendly Farms low-fat yogurt
Bringing a sweetened cup of yogurt with a packed lunch is a great way to enjoy a dessert-like treat without compromising your daily calorie intake. As a bonus, for only 59 cents per cup, Aldi's Friendly Farms low-fat yogurt can also fit into your budget goals. The Friendly Farms dairy brand has single-serving yogurt cups in strawberry-banana, peach, blueberry, cherry, and raspberry, all low in fat and in a satisfying but compact 6-ounce size.
I opted for the blueberry version of Friendly Farms yogurt cup and was impressed by a higher-than-average-quality taste. This yogurt was teeming with fresh blueberry flavor, accentuated by a hint of vanilla, and was middle-of-the-road in terms of thickness. It wasn't bogged down with excessive sugar that typically masks the taste of subpar dairy in other cheaper, low-fat yogurts. In fact, the blueberry puree is made with real fruit and real sugar, while fruit and vegetable juice concentrate add color. This creamy, decadent snack was sublime with a little granola sprinkled on top. However, vegetarians should be warned that this Friendly Farms yogurt isn't friendly to vegetarians due to added gelatin.
Baker's Treat apple pie
Who doesn't love little boxed pies? You know the ones that are frequent flyers at gas stations and delis and come filled with sugary compote in a variety of fruity flavors. Something about their dense-yet-flaky crust and sugary coating can make them more irresistible than a slice of fresh pie — that's right, I said it. At only 99 cents, Aldi's version of the iconic treat is significantly cheaper and equally delicious.
I take interest in single-serve pies from time to time, but mainly on road trips. I've never thought to keep a few stocked at home for those moments when a dessert craving hits, but Aldi has made me rethink my relationship with fruity, boxed pastries. I couldn't tell the difference whatsoever between the big brand pie and Aldi's version, making this one of the prime, under-a-buck Aldi finds on this list.
I went with classic apple pie for my taste test and relished the bold cinnamon flavor of the compote, which was plentiful and left no air gaps inside the pie. The crust, coated in a sugary glaze, was exactly like the crust of the boxed pies from road trips that I remember fondly. Unfortunately, Aldi only offers apple and cherry varieties at the time of writing, but maybe they'll heed our pie-loving call and introduce some more exciting flavors, like blueberry or lemon.
Pueblo Lindo chopped green chiles
Spicy peppers are a regular in my house. In fact, almost every savory dish I cook includes hot peppers in some shape or form. Those experienced with green chiles consider them a pantry must-have, and Aldi's version is particularly renowned for its quality and low price. I picked up a 4-ounce can for only 84 cents. Meanwhile, the prestige brands go for over $1.50 a pop. Aldi's Pueblo Lindo brand green chiles are peeled, roasted, and diced, unleashing their natural smokiness and bright, slightly spicy flavor. They're as substantial as the big-name canned peppers and identical in quality.
Green chiles are crucial for Southwestern cuisine, but even if you don't tend to cook locally-inspired meals or even spicy food altogether, you still shouldn't sleep on these chiles. They're packed with mild, sweet heat that enhances the flavor of nearly any savory dish but without being too intimidating for more sensitive palates. Snag a can and experiment; give macaroni and cheese a tangy upgrade, make roasted chicken with a little extra pizazz, or do it like New Mexicans and top an ice cream sundae with them — if you're brave enough.
Happy Harvest whole new potatoes
Canned potatoes tend to have a bad reputation, and they aren't the most sought-after item for the average kitchen's ingredient repertoire. They're skinless, unusually tiny, and can be mushy from sitting in liquid for an uncertain period of time. I usually reserve these generally-underwhelming potatoes for my emergency stock of canned foods, but the Dakota's Pride whole new potatoes are here to challenge everything I thought I knew about canned potatoes, for a mere 89 cents to boot.
Although they look like the most bland, boring food imaginable, I enjoyed Aldi's canned potatoes, even without the seasoning. I went in for a bite right out of the can, expecting to be met with a mushy mouthful of flavorless gunk, but I was surprised to find that the potatoes had a pleasant texture with a slight umami taste. Sure, they weren't downright delicious without any added seasoning or other ingredients, but the texture — the most common grievance with canned potatoes — was superb. These spuds would blend well in a creamy potato soup, but they'd also hold well if diced or sliced and fried, preferably turned into a hearty breakfast skillet or a tasty side.
Northern Catch chunk light tuna pouch
Northern Catch makes another appearance on this list with its tuna pouch; an absolute necessity for tuna lovers who bring their lunch to school or work. The pouch is full of the same chunk tuna that you'll find in a canned version, so we already know that, in terms of quality, it's a worthwhile kitchen mainstay. However, the pouched tuna offers only half the amount that comes in a can, for roughly the same price (the pouch came out to 77 cents at my local Aldi). So, this version is only worth it if you want to take your unprepared lunch to go, where draining a can might not be possible (or you just don't want the fishy stink to make you the most despised person in the office).
The tuna pouch is all about convenience, and Northern Catch's chunk light tuna pouch is just as convenient as the expensive tuna varieties, but it costs less than half of their price. Bring the pouch and some buttery crackers for a light lunch or an after-lunch snack at work or school. Alternatively, grab this handy pouch, some mayo, and bread for a tuna sandwich that won't leave a funky smell in the communal fridge or your locker before lunchtime.
Methodology
As an avid Aldi shopper, I've tried a significant amount of the products on this list in the past. Some — like the tomatoes, corn, and chiles — have even been my pantry staples for years. For those that I hadn't tried, I scoped out my local Aldi for cheap foods that I had heard positive things about and eschewed any inexpensive items that aren't known for their quality, despite the low price. Since these foods are all different, I didn't compare them to one another. Instead, I judged them solely on their quality, especially in comparison to the big brand counterparts.
All items were purchased from my local Aldi in Northeastern Pennsylvania for under one dollar at the time of writing, with specific prices noted throughout the article. Prices for these items at Aldi may differ by region and are subject to change over time.