The 13 Best Foods You Can Find For $1 Or Less At Aldi

Food prices have gone through the roof lately, and it seems like it's all anyone can talk about when the topic of grocery comes up. On average, typical American household spends over $500 per month on groceries, which makes this expense one the heaviest budget hitters. At a time when everyone is looking to snag a deal on basic necessities and groceries, Aldi has never been more relevant.

Whether you're looking for some cheap and healthy snacks or you're stocking up on food for emergencies, Aldi is a goldmine of phenomenal deals. It's known for low costs across the board, since it forgoes most name-brand items in favor of cheaper (and often just as good) generic staples. However, though everything at Aldi feels like a steal compared to other grocery stores, you can save even more by seeking out extremely cheap — yet surprisingly tasty — items to stocking your pantry.

I'm a bona fide Aldi loyalist, and on my last visit to my local store, I picked up some items that cost under one dollar. Don't let the cheap price tag fool you; I tried each of these items to prove that they're worthwhile kitchen mainstays that will help you stretch your food budget a little further — a necessary feat in this era of inflation.