Here's The Worst Winking Owl Brand Wine To Buy At Aldi
Everyone wants to find a good wine that won't break the bank, and there are plenty of options available at discount markets like Aldi. The German retailer has been expanding its U.S. footprint and bringing with it a range of affordable private-label wines. Priced at about $4 a bottle, the store's Winking Owl line is among the cheapest of the bunch with 10 different budget-friendly varieties on offer.
From sangria to a full-bodied cabernet sauvignon, there's something for every type of wine drinker in the range. Aldi also reportedly partnered with E & J Gallo to craft the Californian wines, so fans of the winemaker behind Apothic and Barefoot might have high hopes.
However, while many of the Winking Owl bottles offer a decent quality for their price, there is one we recommend avoiding: The Winking Owl Moscato. We ranked every Winking Owl wine, and our expert sommelier deemed the Moscato to be the least impressive of the bunch.
A syrupy sweetness derails this wine
Moscatos are popular among wine drinkers who prefer a light, sweet body with a slight effervescence. It's fresh, fruity, and typically low in alcohol, usually around 5-7% ABV. A good moscato wine strikes a perfect, crisp balance between sweetness and acidity, offering bright, refreshing aromas.
The Winking Owl Moscato misses a lot of marks. With an ABV of 8%, no fizziness, and a syrupy texture, it feels much heavier than it should. Its candy-like sweetness is slightly overpowering, and it lacks any delicacy in its aromas, offering only a faint, generic fruitiness that adds to the disappointment.
However, Moscatos are typically served as an aperitif, and the Winking Owl version could be a good option for a wine and dessert pairing. Its sweetness might enhance fruity treats like lemon cheesecake bars or fruit shortcakes. Those who don't enjoy bubbles might also appreciate the flatness of this Moscato. But if you're looking for a refreshing, balanced wine, you might want to reach for the Winking Owl Pinot Grigio instead, which was our favorite in the line.