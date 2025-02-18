Here's The Worst Winking Owl Brand Wine To Buy At Aldi

Everyone wants to find a good wine that won't break the bank, and there are plenty of options available at discount markets like Aldi. The German retailer has been expanding its U.S. footprint and bringing with it a range of affordable private-label wines. Priced at about $4 a bottle, the store's Winking Owl line is among the cheapest of the bunch with 10 different budget-friendly varieties on offer.

From sangria to a full-bodied cabernet sauvignon, there's something for every type of wine drinker in the range. Aldi also reportedly partnered with E & J Gallo to craft the Californian wines, so fans of the winemaker behind Apothic and Barefoot might have high hopes.

However, while many of the Winking Owl bottles offer a decent quality for their price, there is one we recommend avoiding: The Winking Owl Moscato. We ranked every Winking Owl wine, and our expert sommelier deemed the Moscato to be the least impressive of the bunch.