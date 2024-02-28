The Classic Wine And Dessert Pairings You Need To Try

A sugary treat to finish a meal is the perfect conclusion, satisfying the palate's desire for a sweet ending. The Thanksgiving feast is only complete with a slice of pumpkin pie. Likewise, no wedding reception takes place without a piece of cake to toast the happy couple. And nothing is more American than apple pie. Adding a wine pairing can further elevate the dessert experience. Wine is a natural flavor enhancer for all types of foods, from savory to sweet.

However, pairing wine with dessert can be tricky. The general pairing rules follow the same guidelines of any wine and food pairing, including that the flavors of the wine and dessert should complement each other. However, the wine must be sweeter than the dessert to ensure the combination does not taste flat or come across as bitter. The wine must also have texture and body to stand up to the dessert's weight while having acidity and freshness to balance the richness.

As a trained sommelier and long-time wine and spirits writer, I have spent years identifying the ideal pairings for a range of wines and foods, including the sweet ones. With this in mind, we have compiled a guide of delectable wine pairings for 18 classic desserts, from chocolatey and fruity options to traditional cakes to pies, allowing you to discover how adding a glass of wine to your favorite dessert will transform the flavor.