3 Cheeses That Pair Perfectly With Pinot Grigio

Who doesn't love an easy hosting hack? When it comes to wine night, nothing is as straightforward as opening up a few bottles and building breathtaking charcuterie board for guests to serve themselves. Unfortunately, even these basic directives can go astray. From setting out less-than-ideal cheese options to offending discerning palates with suboptimal wines, a hurried host may commit unintentional errors along the way. Thankfully, we have experts like Chef Sergio Chamizo to point us in the right direction, specifically regarding which wine and cheese pairings you absolutely have to try next.

Chef Chamizo is a constant force at Mareva 1939, located in Miami's National Hotel, where glasses of wine are poured freely and bottles are carefully matched to diners' preferences. To keep hosting duties a breeze, Chamizo suggests looking for three key cheese pairings to compliment a glass of pinot grigio. "Pinot grigio is a light, crisp wine with notes of green apple and pear and citrus flavors," Chamizo explains, making the white wine perfect for winter dinner parties and summer cookouts alike. But which three cheeses does the chef recommend? According to Chamizo, you will want to try Torta de Casar, Garrotxa, and Roncal.