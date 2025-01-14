11 Cheeses You Should Avoid Adding To Your Charcuterie Board

When it comes to cheese, if you think the stinkier the better, then chances are you would consider adding a washed rind cheese to your charcuterie board. If you are sharing the platter with others, however, you may want to reconsider. If you've ever kept an opened wedge of washed rind cheese in the refrigerator, you will have experienced the scent that greets you as you open the door — is that really a smell you want to inflict upon your dinner companions?

Washed rind cheeses have been washed in brine then left in an environment that encourages certain bacteria to grow, which creates a distinctive coating on the outside and a less-than-subtle smell. While this can bring joy to many cheese aficionados, it is not a suitable companion to the delicate meats, veggies, and pickles that make up the rest of your board. Not to mention the fact that any other cheese on the platter will be completely bulldozed by the intense flavor of the washed rind cheese.

If you love washed rind cheeses but want something a little more approachable, try including brie instead. It has a bloomy rind with enough of a flavor punch to be interesting, but without the stench that accompanies the washed rind varieties. Brie is also recognizable enough that everyone will know what to expect and they can avoid it if they are not a fan. Try adding some fresh berries or fruity chutney to match the brie, or pair it with the classic option of cranberry sauce.

