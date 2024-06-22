Here's How To Add Cheese To Your Scrambled Eggs Like A Chef

Scrambled eggs straight from the skillet are an American breakfast classic. Whether you like your eggs for breakfast with a side of hash browns, or you prefer to jazz them up by serving them atop a rich slice of avocado toast or folded into a breakfast burrito, chances are those eggs will be even more tasty with melty cheese. But how you add cheese to eggs actually matters a lot if you want to get that creamy, cheese-pull texture that practically makes the eggs and cheese an indistinguishable delicious bite.

We spoke to Nelson Serrano-Bahri, Chef and Director of Innovation at the American Egg Board, to get some insider tips and tricks for achieving the perfect cheesy eggs, no matter what type of cheese you want to add, from hard to soft. American cheese is practically designed to melt, while other cheeses ranging from cheddar to hard grating cheeses need a little more technique. Serrano-Bahri shared some pointers with us to guarantee success.