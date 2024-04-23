Don't Underestimate The Power Of American Cheese In Macaroni

Despite its origins in Europe, macaroni and cheese has become an all-American dish, starting with the founding fathers. While it's been a packaged meal staple since the Great Depression, scratch-made mac and cheese is a special treat, often made with multiple types of fancy cheeses in a creamy roux. American cheese might sound like a step down from gruyere or sharp cheddar, but it has the power to transform the texture and enrich the flavor of even the fanciest macaroni and cheese recipes.

Also a packaged, processed American staple, American cheese easily melts into the creamiest filling for grilled cheese, cheeseburgers, and ham sandwiches. American cheese's uniformly smooth consistency when melted is thanks to an ingredient called sodium citrate, an emulsifying agent that's also the secret weapon behind cheese sauces like queso dip and cheese fondue.

More elegant, unprocessed cheeses typically used in macaroni and cheese will melt into a gooey topper for mac and cheese, but will either break or become gritty when stirred into hot water or milk. So, instead of adding pure sodium citrate to achieve that creamy, smooth texture, American cheese is a tasty emulsification agent that'll enhance the flavors of sharper cheeses without overpowering them. You can add American cheese to powdered box mixes. You can also use it in scratch-made stove-top, baked, or slow-cooker mac and cheese recipes to save yourself the trouble of making a roux.