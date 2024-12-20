Why Pinot Noir Doesn't Stain Teeth Like Other Red Wines
It doesn't take a mind reader to know that you've been drinking red wine — just a smile with teeth that are noticeably purple. While it may seem easier to get a wine stain out of a tablecloth than to return your teeth to pearly white, it's possible to have your red wine and keep your smile bright, too. It all depends what variety you pick.
Next time, ask your sommelier for a pinot noir, a light-bodied red wine with cherry and berry flavors. While the grapes look black on the vine, they have relatively thin skins, and that makes all the difference. The skin of grapes is where their tannins are concentrated. While tannins play a crucial role in making red wine, helping to preserve and age them, they also help the red and purple pigments in your glass stick to your teeth, along with the acid, which makes your tooth enamel more porous. Wines made from grapes with thinner skins don't absorb as many tannins while they're fermenting. That's why lighter-bodied reds like pinot noir and Beaujolais are less likely to stain your teeth.
Preventing the purple smile
If you're more of a full-bodied red drinker, preferring high-tannin wines like cabernet sauvignon or shiraz, try one of these tips instead. First, try to take good care of your teeth. Plaque build-up offers sticky surfaces for stains to clean, so brush them often (though maybe not right before you drink as minty toothpaste clashes with wine's complex flavors). Some people also alternate sips of wine with sparkling water, which can help to rinse the tannins and acid away. Or instead of rinsing, you can nibble on a bit of cheese, which will form a thin, protective coating on your teeth.
Some people also swear by red wine teeth wipes, which you can carry in your pocket and use after the bottle is gone. However, if you don't have wipes on hand, a wet paper towel can help sponge off the agents responsible for staining. Contrary to what you might expect, it's not a good idea to brush your teeth immediately after drinking red wine. This can spread the acids around and damage more of your tooth enamel. Instead, wait half an hour to let your saliva rinse the acid before brushing.