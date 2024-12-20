Why Pinot Noir Doesn't Stain Teeth Like Other Red Wines

It doesn't take a mind reader to know that you've been drinking red wine — just a smile with teeth that are noticeably purple. While it may seem easier to get a wine stain out of a tablecloth than to return your teeth to pearly white, it's possible to have your red wine and keep your smile bright, too. It all depends what variety you pick.

Next time, ask your sommelier for a pinot noir, a light-bodied red wine with cherry and berry flavors. While the grapes look black on the vine, they have relatively thin skins, and that makes all the difference. The skin of grapes is where their tannins are concentrated. While tannins play a crucial role in making red wine, helping to preserve and age them, they also help the red and purple pigments in your glass stick to your teeth, along with the acid, which makes your tooth enamel more porous. Wines made from grapes with thinner skins don't absorb as many tannins while they're fermenting. That's why lighter-bodied reds like pinot noir and Beaujolais are less likely to stain your teeth.