12 Gordon Ramsay-Approved Kitchen Gadgets To Buy On Amazon

When you're a chef with the profile of Gordon Ramsay, you get asked about your favorite tools a lot. Ramsay's widely professed list of kitchen essentials makes it hard to quibble with any of his choices.

One item from his list that might raise a few eyebrows is a Microplane grater (Microplane being the brand, rather than the tool's name). Just about everyone already has a grater or two, and a grater is a grater, right? Well, no. Seriously, a Microplane is as different from a regular grater as a surgeon's scalpel is from a butter knife; Microplane graters are laser-etched from surgical-grade steel to have an exceptionally sharp, durable edge. The company is a great American success story, bouncing from printer parts to woodworking tools before hitting it big in kitchenware.

Ramsay doesn't regularly specify which Microplane he owns — he may have several for all we know — but the one he's likeliest to have is the zester. That's the company's original success story, the one that became a must-have for chefs and foodies alike. It's a great tool for yielding the best flavor from garlic, for example, and nothing beats it for light, fluffy citrus zest or snow-like Parmesan. And if you're more of a "drinkie" than a foodie, Microplanes are a great tool for cocktail-making as well.

