These 14 Unexpected Foods Should Go In Your Air Fryer Every Single Time
If you thought the air fryer was just for French fries and chicken wings, you're missing out on a whole other world of delicious air-fried goodies. This game-changing piece of kitchen equipment gives so many foods a crispier and healthier finish with minimal effort, all while reducing cooking times. From breakfast classics to unexpected dinner staples and even sweet treats, your air fryer is ready and waiting to turn everyday foods into something extra special.
Air fryers are renowned for creating that perfectly golden brown finish, and since this is achieved with rapid hot air circulation, there's no need to dowse foods in oil or spend hours cleaning up. They're incredibly versatile, too. Whether you're cooking veggies, proteins, or snacks, your air fryer can almost always take the place of your conventional oven. You can use it to whip up everything from a batch of tender, caramelized bananas or perfectly roasted chickpeas to a soft, cheesy frittata. So, let's explore 14 foods that can be truly transformed by air frying, and start making the most out of this handy kitchen gadget.
Green beans
You might be familiar with boiling, steaming, or pan-frying your green beans, but there's no need to discount the air-frying method. Popping green beans into the air fryer will have them crispy and ultra-flavorful in no time. Other cooking techniques can sometimes leave these veggies a little limp and bland, but air-frying green beans lock in their natural sweetness while giving them a satisfying crunch, too.
To prepare, trim the tips from the green beans and toss them in a little olive oil, salt, and pepper. You can also add a few other seasonings if desired, such as garlic powder, smoked paprika, or even a sprinkle of grated Parmesan. Next, spread the coated beans evenly in the basket and air fry at 370 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes. Make sure to toss the beans halfway through cooking, using tongs, or by giving the basket a good shake, as this is essential for even cooking and achieving that wonderful crisp finish all over. Air-fried green beans make a delicious snack, side dish for meats and fish, or even a healthy substitute for fries (try dipping them in a creamy dip like ranch or aioli!).
French toast
That's right, a frying pan isn't always required to make an epic French toast breakky. You can absolutely make this sweet treat in the air fryer instead. If you've ever struggled with sogginess or uneven browning when making this brunch favorite, that's where the air fryer can help. Using it to cook that creamy coated bread will result in perfectly crispy edges and a soft, custardy center every time.
To make air fryer French toast, you'll start in the usual way. Whisk together eggs, milk, vanilla extract, and cinnamon. Dip thick slices of bread (brioche or challah work especially well) into the mixture, coating both sides evenly. You can also cut each slice into several lengths first, if you'd rather make French toast sticks. Lightly grease your air fryer basket with cooking spray or line it with a parchment paper sheet, then place the soaked slices in a single layer. Cook at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about six minutes, flipping halfway through for even browning.
Now, your perfectly cooked French toast is ready to enjoy. Drizzle it with maple syrup or dust with powdered sugar, and load the plate with your favorite toppings, such as fresh berries, caramelized bananas, chocolate chips, or whipped cream. Yum!
Frittata
Believe it or not, you can make an entire, perfectly round frittata in your air fryer, and all you need is a cake pan. As always, the air fryer will do an excellent job of cooking the frittata evenly, leaving you with a light, fluffy texture and a lovely golden top. Plus, unlike traditional methods that require both the oven and stove, the air fryer technique is far less hassle.
Start by whisking together eggs, shredded cheddar cheese, and your favorite mix-ins. Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, cooked sausage, finely diced peppers, and green onions would all work fantastically. Season the mixture with salt, pepper, and any herbs of choice, such as chives or parsley, and pour it into a small, greased cake pan that fits inside your air fryer basket.
Cook the frittata at 360 degrees Fahrenheit for about 15-20 minutes. The exact cooking time will depend on the size of your dish, but you can check whether the frittata is done by poking a skewer or cocktail stick into its center. If the skewer comes out wet, cook for a little longer until the egg is fully set but still soft.
Tofu
If you've not been impressed by tofu in the past, maybe you've just never tried air frying it. Forget the soggy texture and bland taste that you might've had the misfortune of experiencing. The air fryer will bring you golden, flavor-packed tofu cubes with a crispy coating and tender middle. It's the perfect method for anyone looking to add more plant-based protein to their diet.
Extra firm tofu will work best for air frying, and the first step is pressing it to remove any excess moisture. This is key to achieving that amazing crispiness. Next, cut the tofu into bite-sized cubes and toss these with a little olive oil, soy sauce, cornstarch (this helps to create that irresistible crunch), salt, and pepper. Choose a selection of your favorite seasonings to sprinkle in, too. A great combination is garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika. Chili powder or red pepper flakes are great for adding some extra heat, too, whilst a drizzle of sesame oil can give the tofu a lovely nutty richness.
Arrange the cubes in a single layer in your air fryer basket, making sure not to overcrowd them. Air fry at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through to ensure even cooking. When the tofu is golden and crispy on all sides, it's ready to serve. You can toss this into a stir-fry, serve it over rice or noodles, or enjoy it as a protein-packed snack with your favorite dipping sauce.
Boiled eggs
You might be surprised to learn that your air fryer can handle boiled eggs with no water required! This is a convenient and mess-free way to cook your eggs just how you like them, whether that's soft, medium, or hard-boiled.
For a batch of perfect air fryer boiled eggs, simply place the eggs directly into the air fryer basket. Another benefit of using this method is that you can cook a large amount of eggs at once — possibly up to 12, depending on the size of your air fryer basket. Cook the eggs at 275 degrees Fahrenheit for nine to 11 minutes for soft-boiled, 12 to 13 minutes for medium-boiled, or 13 to 15 minutes for hard-boiled. Once they're done, transfer the eggs to an ice water bath to stop the cooking process and make peeling a breeze.
The air fryer method eliminates many time-consuming elements of traditional boiling — waiting for the water to come to a boil, carefully lowering each egg to prevent cracking, and washing the pan. Plus, this is a great hack for meal preppers since the eggs can be made in bulk and stored in the fridge for quick breakfasts, snacks, or protein boosts throughout the week. Use them in salads or sandwiches, or simply enjoy them with a sprinkle of salt and pepper.
Broccoli
Roasting broccoli florets can be tricky, as the stems can take slightly longer to cook, with the dark green tops more susceptible to burning. But the air fryer makes it far easier to achieve that perfect balance of crispy edges and tender insides. Use this cooking method, and you'll give the broccoli just the right amount of char and a wonderful caramelized flavor that's impossible to achieve through steaming or boiling alone.
Once you've chopped the broccoli into florets, toss them with a little olive oil, salt, and pepper. For added flavor, you can also sprinkle on garlic powder, lemon zest, or a pinch of red pepper flakes. Spread the florets in a single layer in your air fryer basket, and air fry at 390 degrees Fahrenheit for between seven and nine minutes, until perfectly tender-crisp. Don't forget to shake the basket halfway through, too. Another top tip to give the broccoli a slightly softer texture and prevent burning is to add a tablespoon or so of water to the bottom of the air fryer basket, which will lightly steam the florets as they cook.
Falafel
Falafel is a crispy and protein-rich favorite. But let's face it — these flavorful bites can be a bit of a hassle to make. If deep frying puts you off giving homemade falafel a try, why not give the air fryer method a try? This will allow you to create falafels with that perfect crunch on the outside whilst maintaining a soft, spiced center without the excess oil or mess. It's both a healthier and faster way to enjoy this beloved Middle Eastern dish.
To start, prepare your falafel mixture by combining pre-soaked, dried chickpeas with a selection of aromatics, herbs, and spices, such as garlic, onion, parsley, cilantro, and cumin. Just place everything into the bowl of a food processor and blitz up until well combined. After popping the mixture in the fridge for about an hour to firm up, you can then shape it into small balls or patties and lightly brush or spray them with olive oil. Grease the air fryer basket, too, then arrange the falafels in a single layer, ensuring they aren't touching. Cook at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 15 minutes, with that all-important flip about halfway through. Serve your golden brown falafels in warm pita bread with crisp veggies, hummus, and a drizzle of tahini sauce for a mouth-watering meal, or enjoy them on their own as a satisfying snack.
Bananas
Caramelized bananas are typically associated with pan-frying, but once again, air frying serves as an excellent alternative to the traditional cooking method. Pop bananas in your air fryer, and they'll transform into the softest, sweetest caramelized treat with the perfect amount of browning. This technique brings out the natural sugars in the fruit and really intensifies their flavor.
To make air fryer bananas, simply peel the bananas and slice them into rounds or halves. Brush or toss them with a little melted butter or coconut oil and sprinkle with a mixture of brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. The sugar and spices aren't essential, but will make everything extra sweet and delicious. Place the slices in the greased air fryer basket without overcrowding, and cook at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for eight to 10 minutes until beautifully caramelized.
These air-fried bananas make the most wonderful topping for pancakes or waffles. Add them to yogurt or oatmeal for a morning treat, or pair them with a scoop of ice cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce for a simple yet indulgent dessert.
Chickpeas
If you haven't tried air frying chickpeas, you're missing out on a crispy, crunchy snack that's surprisingly moreish. Air frying turns this simple canned food into a satisfying and budget-friendly homemade alternative to chips or nuts. Speedy to make and easy to customize, air-fried chickpeas make the ultimate healthy pick-me-up when you're feeling peckish.
Start by draining and rinsing a can of chickpeas. Then, toss them with a drizzle of olive oil, salt, and any seasonings you like. Paprika, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper are all great choices. Spread the coated chickpeas evenly in the air fryer basket and cook at 390 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 to 15 minutes, shaking a couple of times throughout the cooking process. Once done, the chickpeas should be ultra-crunchy yet still light and airy. Though they're an ideal snack (it's deceptively easy to eat handful after handful!), they can also be added to salads, grain bowls, or roasted vegetable dishes for extra crunch.
Mac and cheese
We all know that baking mac and cheese is the key to achieving that gorgeous golden crust on top of the gooey pasta, and your air fryer can absolutely come in handy here. Though it's traditionally baked in the oven, air frying makes things faster and never fails to deliver that mouth-watering crispy top with perfectly creamy cheese underneath.
Just place your uncooked macaroni pasta in an oven-safe dish or silicone air fryer liner that will fit snuggly into your air fryer basket. Then, create the mac and cheese sauce using your favorite recipe. A combination of whole milk, Dijon mustard, cheddar cheese, and Parmesan cheese will work wonderfully. Mix everything well, and the mac and cheese is ready to cook. Air fry at 330 degrees Fahrenheit for about 25 minutes, stirring every five minutes or so, until the pasta is tender. Finally, to create that golden topping, sprinkle a generous handful of extra cheese on top and cook for another five minutes. You could also top the mac and cheese with some seasoned breadcrumbs, or even crumbled chorizo, for an extra flavorful finish.
Pork belly
A crunchy, crackly top is an essential element of any well-cooked pork belly, and one of the most fail-safe ways to achieve this is using your air fryer. This cut of meat is much loved for its rich, juicy flavor and tender texture. The air fryer's convection heat ensures that you get the perfect balance of that melt-in-your-mouth meat with an irresistibly crispy layer of skin on the top.
Before cooking the pork belly, you'll need to score the skin, then rub it with a little vegetable oil, followed by a generous addition of salt, pepper, and your favorite spices. Garlic powder, five-spice powder, or paprika all work beautifully. Set the pork belly in the air fryer basket, skin-side up. For a 2-pound pork belly, first cook at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes, until the skin is starting to look crispy, then lower the heat to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and cook for a further 20 to 30 minutes, or until the pork has reached an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit.
Leave the meat to rest for five minutes or so before carving with a sharp knife. That crackling skin should be golden brown and satisfyingly crunchy. Serve the pork belly up with a side of vegetables or rice, or slice it into smaller pieces for adding to tacos, sandwiches, or ramen.
Cinnamon rolls
Cinnamon rolls are the perfect candidate for air frying. Bake them this way, and they'll require a shorter cooking time but still have that same fluffy texture and those glorious golden brown tops you know and love.
To make air fryer cinnamon rolls, start by preparing the dough. This can be made with a simple combination of self-rising flour and yogurt, but you can use whichever recipe suits you or even go for a store-bought variety. Once kneaded and rolled out, you'll top the dough with the cinnamon roll filling — a brown sugar, softened butter, and cinnamon combo. Then, roll everything tightly into a log and slice it into rounds. Grease or line the air fryer basket and place the rolls inside, leaving a bit of space between them to allow for expansion. They should be ready in around seven to eight minutes when cooking at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. The rolls will puff up beautifully, with a nice bit of color on the tops. Whilst they're still warm, spread the rolls with cream cheese frosting or a simple glaze made of powdered sugar and milk. These are such an irresistible treat!
Ravioli
Air-fried ravioli is the crunchy delight you never knew you needed. This easy method can massively elevate a packet of basic store-bought ravioli into a delicious bite-sized snack that's perfect for dipping.
Once you've selected your fresh ravioli (any variety of fillings can work!), prepare a mixture of Italian breadcrumbs and grated Pecorino Romano cheese. Spread this out onto a small plate. Then, crack an egg into a bowl and beat it with a splash of water. Take each piece of ravioli, dip it first into the egg, and then into the breadcrumb mixture to fully coat it. Set the coated pasta pieces aside onto a plate as you go. Once you've prepared everything, spray all of the ravioli with cooking spray and transfer it to your greased or lined air fryer basket. They should be in one even layer, with no overlapping. Cook at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes, flipping every piece over about six minutes into cooking. They should come out amazingly crispy with soft, cheesy middles. A warm marinara sauce makes the ultimate dip here!
Homemade granola
Granola is far more versatile than it's given credit for. It's super easy to make at home, with endless possibilities for customization, and you can do this in the oven, on the stovetop, or, yes, even in the air fryer.
The first step is choosing your granola ingredients. Use rolled oats as the base, and add a mixture of roughly chopped nuts and seeds, such as pecans, walnuts, peanuts, almonds, sunflower seeds, and pumpkin seeds. You'll also need some form of sticky sweetener, like honey, agave nectar, or maple syrup, and an oil (typically coconut, melted to a liquid consistency). Combine all of these ingredients in a mixing bowl, along with any other spices or flavorings as desired. Vanilla extract and cinnamon make great additions here.
Once your granola mixture is prepared, it's a simple case of spreading it out into a flat, compacted layer in your parchment-lined air fryer basket. Air fry at 330 degrees Fahrenheit for eight to 12 minutes, or until it looks golden brown and crispy. Leave the granola to cool before transferring to a storage jar, where it should keep well for up to two weeks.