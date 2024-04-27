The Air Fryer Tip That Ensures Perfectly Cooked Green Beans

Green beans — boil them, roast them, or even fry them because the versatile vegetables can withstand a variety of cooking techniques. You can also pull out that trendy air fryer to make your next batch of green beans even faster. Some might think butter in a pan is the ultimate way to give green beans a tasty char, but the air fryer will also cook the veggie just enough to maintain its natural crunch and turn the inside tender and flavorful. The method requires one essential step, however, and it involves tossing the beans in the basket during the cooking process.

While the green beans are in the air fryer basket, the appliance will blow hot air around their surfaces to cook them in a jiffy. To ensure the green beans are cooked evenly, you need to use your tongs to toss the beans at least once, half way through the cooking process. Or you can skip the tongs and simply grab the basket handle and give them a shake, making sure the green beans remain in an even layer. You can toss the beans more than once — just don't toss them too frequently or some sides might not have enough time to cook.