Air Fry Bananas For A Caramelized Dessert Topping

As air fryer owners know, the appliance can be used to work wonders. One thing it can do that you may not have thought of? Make caramelized bananas. Using the air fryer takes less than half the time as making caramelized bananas in the oven does and it saves you the effort that is required when cooking it on the stove. Plus, the result will be caramelized bananas that are crispy on the outside but soft on the inside — all thanks to the wonders of the air fryer.

The air fryer process couldn't be easier. All you have to do is cut up a few bananas into slices, then drizzle the bananas with a mixture of butter and brown sugar, coating both sides. The mixture can be customized — you can add in vanilla extract, cinnamon and sugar, or some combination thereof. Then, place them in the air fryer and bake at 390 degrees Fahrenheit for approximately eight minutes, but you can adjust depending on your preference for doneness. Then, voila, within less than 15 minutes total, including prep time, you have a fresh batch of caramelized bananas ready to be eaten on their own or as part of a more intricate dessert.