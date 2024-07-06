The Absolute Best Way To Cook Falafel Is With Your Air Fryer

While falafel are traditionally fried garbanzo and fava fritters, deep frying is a messy method that also requires a lot of skill. The oil has to be the perfect temperature or these delicate balls will fall apart. Home cooks often opt for the oven, but the best way to cook falafel is with an air fryer. A newer and revolutionary appliance, air fryers function like a convection oven but provide the effects of a deep fryer.

The perfect falafel balls are defined, in part, by a textural contrast that is crunchy on the outside yet moist and fluffy on the inside. Considering an air fryer has been designed to efficiently execute the very effect you're looking for with falafels, it's clearly the best candidate for the recipe. Plus, you'll save time, oil, and dishes. Oven-baked falafels take twice as long and are notorious for drying out and crumbling. The air fryer requires little to no oil, and a shorter cooking time reduces the chances of your falafels from drying out.

Simply form your falafel balls, spray them with a bit of cooking oil, and assemble them in a single layer over the surface of the basket. Slide them into a preheated air fryer at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes, flip them, then bake them for an additional five minutes. Based on recipes with varying temperature and cooking times, you might want to experiment to see which one corresponds best with your air fryer.