The Chilling Step You Shouldn't Skip When Making Falafel

A good falafel, whether baked or fried, is crispy on the outside and light, fluffy, and moist on the inside. A notable textural contrast like this is as important, as its multifaceted flavor which itself is a tricky balance of numerous spices, aromatics, and herbs. A key step to achieving the best taste and texture lies in chilling falafel balls before cooking them.

Similar to chilling cookie dough, leaving freshly mixed falafel batter to rest in the fridge for at least half an hour will fortify their form and integrate their flavors. A common problem with falafel batter is that it loses its shape during the cooking process, crumbling as it hits the hot oil, or spreading and cracking in the oven.

By letting the falafel batter sit in the fridge, the cold, dry air will help the mixture dry out, which simultaneously concentrates the flavors and hardens the falafel's oils for a more stable and sturdy consistency. You can refridgerate the covered batter as a solid mass or form the batter into balls before placing them on a baking sheet in the fridge. Once you take them out, an extra drizzle of oil will ensure that their insides remain moist as they bake. You can also freeze pre-rolled balls for days or weeks before throwing them in the oven or fryer without thawing them.