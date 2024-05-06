9 Store-Bought Falafel Mixes, Ranked Worst To Best

As a staple in Middle Eastern cuisine and one of the Mediterranean dishes you need to try, falafel is not just a snack — it's a cultural experience. You can find falafel everywhere, from street food carts to gourmet restaurants. This humble yet flavorful dish, crafted from a simple blend of ground chickpeas or fava beans, is skillfully formed into balls and fried to crispy, golden perfection.

In the U.S., falafel surged in popularity in the late 20th century, when immigrants brought their recipes for this beloved dish from overseas, and vegetarians nationwide fell in love with it. Today, as vegetarian and vegan diets are experiencing a renaissance, falafel is more sought-after than ever.

While there's nothing like a falafel-stuffed Middle Eastern sabich sandwich from your favorite Israeli restaurant, homemade falafel is a budget-friendly and delicious alternative. You can find falafel mix at most major grocery stores, each offering a unique blend of flavors and textures. All you need to do is add water before frying up this traditional meal. I've collected an assortment of the most popular store-bought falafel mixes with the purpose of deciding which mix created the most flavorful, palatable, and perfectly crispy falafel. I tested each mix's stability in an air fryer versus its pan-fried counterpart, and compared the flavors and textures of each to see which falafel couldn't hold up and which came out victorious.