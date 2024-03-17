For A More Satisfying Vegan Burger, Make Your Own Falafel Patties

It's common knowledge that in order to get the best texture for your falafel, you should use dried chickpeas. That means you'll be indebted to soaking them overnight (pro tip: A bit of baking soda in the water will help soften them). While the results are worth it, we don't all have that kind of time. Before using canned chickpeas for falafel, consider drying them completely before mixing them. This will ensure that your falafel patties don't fall apart in the process of making or eating them. Another tip is to partially roast them or add in a quick water roux before blending them with the rest of your ingredients.

Traditional falafel is usually made with a mixture of chickpeas, fresh parsley, cilantro, dill, garlic, cumin powder, and baking soda for the necessary fluffiness. While delicious as is, there's always room for experimentation. Many people like to add a bit of spice to their falafel, in which case cayenne pepper, red pepper flakes, or diced jalapenos will suffice. Another option is to throw in sesame seeds, which give your falafel a nice nutty flavor. From there, you can blend, form the patties by hand, and bake or fry them, the latter of which will result in a crispier exterior. After that, you can top your vegan falafel burgers with anything from spicy harissa and eggplant to tahini, pickles, and tomatoes.