The Biggest Benefit Of Frying Homemade Falafel In A Dutch Oven

Homemade falafel is a surprisingly easy cooking project that allows you to customize the flavors in the crunchy chickpea patties to suit your palate. Although some recipes encourage you to bake falafel in the oven, the best way to get an authentic, crunchy exterior and fluffy interior is to fry them on the stovetop. You can shallow fry falafel in a skillet to avoid having lots of used cooking oil to dispose of after cooking, but the resulting splatter around your stove is messy to clean. A great solution is to use your Dutch oven for the frying — the high walls keep those pops of oil contained for easier cleanup.

A deep, heavy Dutch oven is one of the best cookware investments you can make. It's not only great for braises and stews, but it's also a great substitute for frying of all kinds. In this case, just an inch or so of oil should be enough to cook your falafel, but you could even deep fry your falafel (or virtually any other food) with a few more inches of oil, and those high sides of the pot will keep the oil off your stove.