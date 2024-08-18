Give Your Breakfast Granola The Absolute Best Crunch By Popping It In The Air Fryer
We're all for easy, quick breakfast upgrades, and shoving homemade crunchy granola into an air fryer is one of the simplest ways to add more appeal to a morning spread. Though making gingerbread granola is more commonly associated with time spent in a hot oven, placing your spiced and sweetened selection of ingredients into an air fryer can bring more texture and pop to your recipe. Enlisting your air fryer into the morning rush can reduce overall prep time, a particularly helpful feature on busy days when you forgot to assemble the components for your meal the night before.
Whether you've mixed in crushed ice cream cones or matzo pieces, air fryer granola can be made to your liking and sweetened with your choice of honey, agave syrup, maple syrup, or brown sugar and spiced with pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, or cocoa powder. Simply line your air fryer with parchment paper and dump in your chosen lineup of ingredients. In around 10 minutes, you'll have golden granola that can be cooled and used to top bowls of yogurt, stacks of pancakes, and plates of French toast.
A fast ticket to morning deliciousness
When choosing ingredients to make your air fryer granola, don't neglect a sticky sweetener and appropriate cooking oil. Your choice of gooey sweetness and coconut oil or olive oil will help keep pieces together and build a chunkier texture throughout the finished granola recipe. Nut butters, Nutella, and chocolate syrup can also be drizzled onto your granola mixtures, as the parchment paper will keep your machine clean.
Air-fried granola can be kept in airtight containers for several weeks or frozen for several months. Should the recipe become part of your weekly meal prep, you can store air-fried granola in plastic bags to carry to the office or sprinkle onto scoops of no-churn vanilla dulce de leche ice cream for an afternoon treat. Create several batches with different flavors and label your culinary creations accordingly. Once you've mastered this quick and easy process, you may find yourself regularly pairing air-fried granola with air-fried ginger cinnamon apples to snack on morning and night.