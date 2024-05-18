The Simple Tip For A Perfect Air Fryer Breakfast Frittata

Air fryers are modern miracle appliances that not only reduce cooking times, but also deliver the flawless textural contrast of crispy exteriors and tender interiors. Veggies, meat, and fish are common ingredients to benefit from air frying, but you can apply their transformative power to even the most unexpected dishes. In fact, Tasting Table supplies a list of breakfast foods you didn't know you could make in your air fryer, and a frittata is one of them.

Where a typical frittata recipe tends to require a stove and an oven, an air fryer is the only appliance you need. The simple tip for an easy, perfectly cooked air fryer frittata is to use a round non-stick cake pan that'll easily fit into the appliance's basket. An air fryer frittata will take all of 15 minutes to set at 375 degrees Fahrenheit, and will emerge with perfectly cooked veggies and eggs and a crisp top. When cooked on the stove and the oven, an oven-safe saute pan acts as the vessel for cooking, but the handle will make it too big to fit in the air fryer basket.

Cake pans are engineered to cook a liquid batter into a round, level cake and will have the same effect on a frittata. You'll get a round, evenly cooked frittata that you can slice into wedges and serve for a nutritious breakfast.