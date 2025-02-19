The One Kitchen Tool You Need For The Perfect Finish On Cocktails And Desserts

There are many advantages to using freshly ground whole spices instead of powdered spices from store-bought jars. For one, the flavor will be more intense; since air degrades the essential oils once spices are ground, whole spices keep tasting and smelling better for longer. Also, this way you will know exactly what you are adding to your recipes, as there are concerns that previously ground spices might contain additives or even be completely fake. Not to mention that this will also help you control the quantity of spice that you use. Grate a little or a lot depending on your taste without risking an accidental heavy-hand when sprinkling previously ground spices as a garnish.

Start with something easy and familiar, such as microplaning cinnamon stick over this impressive Brûléed Banana Daiquiri or these mini apple dumplings to get the hang of it. You could then try more adventurous things, like grating star anise or allspice atop chocolate martinis or desserts, or sprinkling of cardamom on top of this lemon cardamom rice pudding.

Other things you can use as Microplane-grated garnishes are dehydrated ginger or turmeric, dry hibiscus flowers, or whole dried nuts, which you can then add as a topping or mix with salt or sugar to rim your glasses. If you don't have a Microplane yet, may we wholeheartedly recommend you invest in one. Although they are not the cheapest graters on the market, they do range in prices and styles, and their versatility and durability in the kitchen more than justifies the investment.

