The One Kitchen Tool You Need For The Perfect Finish On Cocktails And Desserts
Adding a finishing touch to your homemade desserts and cocktails doesn't have to involve expensive equipment or difficult techniques to make them special. Easy garnishes such as fresh fruit slices, a dollop of whipped cream, or some chocolate shavings will show thoughtfulness and a bit of flare. And if you want to keep it even simpler, there's an approach with a kitchen tool you probably already have in your arsenal: Use a Microplane to dust whole spices on top of desserts and cocktails. Think cinnamon sticks, whole nutmeg, allspice, star anise, and even coffee and cocoa beans. It goes without saying that doing this not only adds a visual appeal but also enhances the taste and smell of your dessert or cocktail, adding yet another layer of complexity to your creations.
Microplanes are hand-held graters made of high quality stainless steel that come in different styles that yield various textures for distinct purposes, from a coarse grate to a fine powder. If you have one (or a few) of these handy tools, you already know how amazing they are for finely shredding vegetables and fruits, zesting citrus into fine ribbons or powder, shaving chocolate and hard cheeses, turning garlic and ginger into a fine paste, and even saving burnt cookies and toast. And yes, there is a rasp designed specifically for grinding whole spices; however, if you already have an all-purpose Microplane or a citrus zester, it will work wonders.
Adding freshly ground spices is quick and easy with a Microplane
There are many advantages to using freshly ground whole spices instead of powdered spices from store-bought jars. For one, the flavor will be more intense; since air degrades the essential oils once spices are ground, whole spices keep tasting and smelling better for longer. Also, this way you will know exactly what you are adding to your recipes, as there are concerns that previously ground spices might contain additives or even be completely fake. Not to mention that this will also help you control the quantity of spice that you use. Grate a little or a lot depending on your taste without risking an accidental heavy-hand when sprinkling previously ground spices as a garnish.
Start with something easy and familiar, such as microplaning cinnamon stick over this impressive Brûléed Banana Daiquiri or these mini apple dumplings to get the hang of it. You could then try more adventurous things, like grating star anise or allspice atop chocolate martinis or desserts, or sprinkling of cardamom on top of this lemon cardamom rice pudding.
Other things you can use as Microplane-grated garnishes are dehydrated ginger or turmeric, dry hibiscus flowers, or whole dried nuts, which you can then add as a topping or mix with salt or sugar to rim your glasses. If you don't have a Microplane yet, may we wholeheartedly recommend you invest in one. Although they are not the cheapest graters on the market, they do range in prices and styles, and their versatility and durability in the kitchen more than justifies the investment.