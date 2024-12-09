Brûléed Banana Daiquiri Recipe

For a simple way to elevate the creamy decadence of a classic banana daiquiri, consider caramelizing the bananas. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse couldn't wait to grab her blowtorch for this cocktail recipe. "Sprinkling halved bananas with raw sugar and brûléeing them until golden brown adds great depth and a smoky sweetness to the drink," she says. "It's an easy way to deepen the typically mellow flavor of a classic banana daiquiri." If you don't have a blowtorch, don't worry — pop the sugared bananas under a preheated broiler for a similar effect.

A welcome spin on the beloved tropical cocktail, serve brûléed banana daiquiris poolside on a hot summer day as a refreshing option at your next cookout or as an accompaniment to brunch. You can even offer them with, or in lieu of, dessert. This tasty, fruit-forward drink is just sweet enough to feel indulgent, but it's also boozy and balanced enough to please even the most discerning guests.