Brûléed Banana Daiquiri Recipe
For a simple way to elevate the creamy decadence of a classic banana daiquiri, consider caramelizing the bananas. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse couldn't wait to grab her blowtorch for this cocktail recipe. "Sprinkling halved bananas with raw sugar and brûléeing them until golden brown adds great depth and a smoky sweetness to the drink," she says. "It's an easy way to deepen the typically mellow flavor of a classic banana daiquiri." If you don't have a blowtorch, don't worry — pop the sugared bananas under a preheated broiler for a similar effect.
A welcome spin on the beloved tropical cocktail, serve brûléed banana daiquiris poolside on a hot summer day as a refreshing option at your next cookout or as an accompaniment to brunch. You can even offer them with, or in lieu of, dessert. This tasty, fruit-forward drink is just sweet enough to feel indulgent, but it's also boozy and balanced enough to please even the most discerning guests.
Gather the ingredients for a brûléed banana daiquiri
To make a brûléed banana daiquiri, you'll need just a few simple ingredients. It all starts with a ripe banana. The level of ripeness is up to you — firm-ripe is ideal, especially when it comes to garnishing the drink, but an overripe banana can also add great flavor and will lead to a sweeter drink overall. You will sprinkle turbinado over the banana halves before caramelizing them with a blowtorch, although you can use granulated sugar in its place, if needed. A hefty dose of spiced rum adds depth and notes of vanilla and warming spices. Fresh lemon juice adds brightness and acidity to wake up the flavors, while coconut cream gives the drink a tropical touch and creamy mouthfeel. Make sure to use coconut cream and not cream of coconut, which is heavily sweetened.
Using crushed ice will help bring the ingredients together quickly and easily in the blender. If you only have ice cubes, place them in a zip-top bag and give them a whack with a rolling pin to break them up a bit. Garnish the drink with a brûléed banana slice, cinnamon stick, and a lemon slice before serving, if desired.
Step 1: Line a baking sheet or plate
Line a small baking sheet or plate with foil.
Step 2: Peel and slice the banana
Peel and slice the banana in half lengthwise and transfer, cut-sides up, to the foil-lined surface.
Step 3: Sprinkle with sugar
Sprinkle each side generously with ½ tablespoon turbinado sugar.
Step 4: Brûlée
Use a blowtorch (or place under a broiler) to evenly caramelize the surface of each banana half. Let cool.
Step 5: Transfer to a blender
Transfer the bananas to a blender along with the rum, coconut cream, lemon juice, cinnamon, and crushed ice.
Step 6: Blend until smooth
Blend until smooth.
Step 7: Garnish and serve
Transfer to a chilled glass and garnish with a sprinkle of cinnamon, along with a brûléed banana slice, cinnamon stick, lemon slice, or any other garnishes, as desired.
Brûléed Banana Daiquiri Recipe
A riff on a classic frozen daiquiri, this variation uses caramelized, brûléed banana as its fruity componenet. Coconut cream and cinnamon add tropical flavors.
Ingredients
- 1 medium banana
- 1 tablespoon turbinado sugar
- 2 ounces spiced rum
- 2 tablespoons coconut cream
- 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
- ⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon, plus additional, for sprinkling
- 1 ½ cups crushed ice
Optional Ingredients
- Brûléed banana slice, cinnamon stick, and lemon slice, for garnishing
Directions
- Line a small baking sheet or plate with foil.
- Peel and slice the banana in half lengthwise and transfer, cut-sides up, to the foil-lined surface.
- Sprinkle each side generously with ½ tablespoon turbinado sugar.
- Use a blowtorch (or place under a broiler) to evenly caramelize the surface of each banana half. Let cool.
- Transfer the bananas to a blender along with the rum, coconut cream, lemon juice, cinnamon, and crushed ice.
- Blend until smooth.
- Transfer to a chilled glass and garnish with a sprinkle of cinnamon, along with a brûléed banana slice, cinnamon stick, lemon slice, or any other garnishes, as desired.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|388
|Total Fat
|10.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|42.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.9 g
|Total Sugars
|27.2 g
|Sodium
|17.7 mg
|Protein
|2.4 g
What is a banana daiquiri?
Refreshing, creamy, and fruit-forward, a banana daiquiri is a variation on a classic frozen daiquiri. It uses a ripe banana as the fruity component of the drink along with the traditional blend of rum, ice, sweetener, and other flavorings. The original daiquiri, a combination of rum, citrus juice, and sugar, may have been invented by an American mining engineer named Jennings Cox in Cuba during the Spanish-American War, although it's similar in makeup to the basic recipe for a grog British sailors drank to avoid scurvy in the 1700s. Constantino Ribalaigua Vert, known as "The Cocktail King of Cuba," also created frozen daiquiris in Cuba.
Daiquiris gained popularity over time, particularly when World War II rationing made vodka and whiskey difficult to obtain and left rum as a more available option. Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald, and John F. Kennedy are all rumored to have enjoyed daiquiris.
What type of rum is best for a banana daiquiri?
While the best rum for a banana daiquiri is arguably the one you already have on hand, you have a few options if you're picking up a bottle specifically for these blended cocktails. Rosenhouse opts for a spiced rum to enhance the warmth and complexity of the drink, and particularly to complement the rich notes of the caramelized bananas. Captain Morgan and Sailor Jerry are popular options.
You can also use a light or white rum. Mild and clean in flavor, this type of rum will complement the banana flavor of the drink without overpowering it. An aged or dark rum can also work well with this brûléed version. These varieties have deep notes of caramel, vanilla, and spice that pair well with the overall balance of the drink. If you want to get extra fancy, you can use light or spiced rum in the drink, then float a dark or aged rum over the top before serving.