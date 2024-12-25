Zesty Lemon Cardamom Rice Pudding Recipe

The flavors of lemon and cardamom work particularly well due to their slightly contrasting qualities, resulting in a bright and zingy yet warm and earthy spiced pudding that is sweet and oh so satisfying. If you are looking for some different flavor combinations or rice pudding upgrades, you'll be pleased to know that the sky is pretty much the limit when it comes to such a blank slate dessert. If cardamom isn't exactly your thing, the cardamom pod can be swapped out for a cinnamon stick or a spoonful of ground cinnamon to provide a similar spicy finish. Alternatively, pumpkin spice makes a delicious addition, or you can make a lemon chai spiced rice pudding by using a chai spice mix, or mixing up your own spice blend at home.

Instead of lemon, other citrus fruits work equally well. Lime zest will add a slightly more tropical quality to the dessert, and can be finished off with some diced mango or pineapple and some flaked coconut to really lean into the theme. Swapping out the lemon zest for orange zest will also work really well, and the orange taste will pair wonderfully with the spices. Moving away from citrus fruits, berries make a great swap-in for this dish, and can simply be folded into the finished rice pudding, or served beneath as a compote, or on top as a colorful, fruity garnish. Finally, adding a square of two of dark chocolate once the rice pudding has been removed from the heat will give you a deliciously decadent chocolatey pudding.

