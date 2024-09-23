The One Kitchen Tool You Need For Better Garlic Flavor In Your Dishes

A microplane opens up a world of creative possibilities with garlic. Beyond typical uses, try adding the paste into your pizza dough recipe alongside the garlic powder. This fresh veggie gives the dough some oomph in addition to the salt and Italian seasonings, evenly dispersing the garlic within each bite. Similarly, a savory bread like roasted garlic focaccia, which typically calls for the garlic to roast first then bake on top, benefits from mixing the grated garlic into the flour mix as well. This will permeate the dough with even more rich garlic flavor from crust to crumb, creating an irresistibly garlicky result. The microplane's precision makes these recipes easy to achieve, expanding your culinary repertoire.

For the best results when grating garlic with a microplane, start by peeling and trimming the cloves. Hold the tool firmly in one hand and, in the other, pinch the garlic with your thumb and index finger and use a steady, back-and-forth motion, applying light pressure to prevent clogging and ensure a smooth, consistent texture. Whether grating directly into your dish or onto a cutting board, this technique guarantees uniform results. To prolong the life of your microplane, clean off any garlic residue immediately with a small brush or toothpick to prevent buildup. You can simply rinse it with water or place into the dishwasher. With proper care, your microplane will remain an essential time-saving tool in your kitchen for years to come.