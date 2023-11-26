A Microplane Is The Key To Save Burnt Cookies From Being Wasted

There's a small window of time that marks the fine line between perfectly baked cookies and cookies that are burnt to a crisp. Unfortunately, many of us have experienced the infuriating and saddening results of crossing that line. However, not all hope is lost. If you find yourself with a burnt batch, a microplane can rescue your burnt cookies from a trip to the trash.

A microplane or the finest grate of a box grater are the ideal instruments to rid your cookies of their burnt bits. Once the burnt cookies come out of the oven and are cool enough to handle, rub their bottoms or tops across the microplane to gradually scrape off the black parts. The small grate gives you better control over how much of the cookie you remove and thus more precision for leaving the undamaged part intact.

This hack will work on partially burnt, hard, thick cookies or cookie bars like blondies or oat squares. Soft or thin cookies will break apart against a microplane or box grater. While the microplane will easily strip cookies of their burnt bits, an overstay in the oven could mean that the rest of the cookie is dried out. Consequently, you may need to further modify them to add moisture. Clever ideas include serving cookies with milk or coffee for dunking, frosting your cookies with creamy icing, or using the cookies to sandwich a scoop of ice cream.