The 12 Best Immersion Blenders, According To Reviews

One of the kitchen's most versatile, compact, and essential tools is the immersion blender, also known as a hand blender. This workhorse blends anything — from refreshing smoothies to hearty soups to homemade salad dressings — with less mess than a traditional, countertop blender. I chose to swap out my regular blender for an immersion blender years ago, and I've never looked back. Instead of having to transfer ingredients to a separate container, an immersion blender does what its name implies and goes directly into whatever you're blending; stick a hand blender into a stock pot to effortlessly purée soups, or immerse it into a jar full of fresh fruit, veggies, and milk to blend smoothies with ease. An immersion blender can reach spots that a hand mixer can't, so don't hesitate to add one to your appliance ensemble.

Immersion blenders make an excellent holiday gift for a passionate home cook in your life — especially those who strive toward healthy eating habits — and a great choice if you're looking to expand your personal kitchen arsenal. Since there are plenty of options for immersion blenders sold through online and brick-and-mortar retailers, figuring out which is worth the money can be tricky. To create this list of the best immersion blenders on the market, I've sifted through options online, scouring reviews, to determine which were tawdry cash grabs and which stood as the pinnacle of durability and reliability. The immersion blenders on this list are praised for their exceptional functionality, useful attachments, and overall outstanding quality.

