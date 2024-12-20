The 12 Best Immersion Blenders, According To Reviews
One of the kitchen's most versatile, compact, and essential tools is the immersion blender, also known as a hand blender. This workhorse blends anything — from refreshing smoothies to hearty soups to homemade salad dressings — with less mess than a traditional, countertop blender. I chose to swap out my regular blender for an immersion blender years ago, and I've never looked back. Instead of having to transfer ingredients to a separate container, an immersion blender does what its name implies and goes directly into whatever you're blending; stick a hand blender into a stock pot to effortlessly purée soups, or immerse it into a jar full of fresh fruit, veggies, and milk to blend smoothies with ease. An immersion blender can reach spots that a hand mixer can't, so don't hesitate to add one to your appliance ensemble.
Immersion blenders make an excellent holiday gift for a passionate home cook in your life — especially those who strive toward healthy eating habits — and a great choice if you're looking to expand your personal kitchen arsenal. Since there are plenty of options for immersion blenders sold through online and brick-and-mortar retailers, figuring out which is worth the money can be tricky. To create this list of the best immersion blenders on the market, I've sifted through options online, scouring reviews, to determine which were tawdry cash grabs and which stood as the pinnacle of durability and reliability. The immersion blenders on this list are praised for their exceptional functionality, useful attachments, and overall outstanding quality.
All-Clad Electrics Stainless Steel Immersion Blender
All-Clad is revered for its half-century-long history of producing high-quality, durable cookware, and its standard immersion blender is no exception to this shining reputation. The motor on the All-Clad stainless steel immersion blender is incredibly powerful, with the ability to purée ingredients in mere seconds. Use it to create fresh, healthy, homemade baby food that's super soft and palatable for your little one. Or, try your hand at homemade tomato sauce; despite its impressive power, its adjustable controls allow you to switch up power levels for more delicate recipes, so there's no fear of creating a saucy mess.
All-Clad stainless steel immersion blender reviewers love how quickly it emulsifies ingredients for smooth, creamy soups. They say that this tool worked wonders for use in soapmaking, where durable, long-lasting immersion blenders are necessary. Multiple reviews claim the All-Clad immersion blender continued to excel after excessive use in commercial kitchens, where even the toughest of appliances can be put through the wringer. But be aware that reviews claim that the head of this immersion blender doesn't fit through a standard mason jar, so if you tend to blend smoothies in these jars, you may have to opt for a more narrow blender.
Purchase the All-Clad Electrics Stainless Steel Immersion Blender on Amazon for $119.95.
KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender
Chances are, if you've ever shopped for even the most standard of kitchen appliances, you've come into contact with KitchenAid. This brand is synonymous with high-quality, affordable cookware, and its classic immersion blender is no exception. Choose from a variety of fun colors — including pistachio, blue velvet, and empire red — to match your kitchen decor or other appliances. Its four-pronged blade is ideal for versatile blending jobs, and its detachable 8-inch blending arm is long enough to blend food in deep stock pots. It's also dishwasher safe, for hassle-free clean-up. This blender comes with a pan guard, which is a must-have tool for blending in non-stick cookware, where metal tools can scratch their coating, resulting in the untimely death of your favorite pot or pan.
Customers who purchased this corded KitchenAid hand blender claim that it yields exceptional quality for its astonishingly low price. They say that it's surprisingly quiet — much unlike traditional blenders and some other immersion blenders — and that its blades are much sharper than its cheaper competitors. They appreciate all of the color options and the complimentary blending and storage jar that comes with it.
Purchase the KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender for $44.99 on Amazon.
Turelar Handheld Corded Immersion Blender
This sleek corded hand blender from Turelar, with its shining online reviews, is proof that you don't have to stick with name brands for reliable products. This blender is a great option for home cooks on a budget since its low price point isn't reflective of its quality. Its variable speed trigger design allows you to change up the speed just by applying pressure while blending, instead of shutting off the blender and turning a dial. Its whisk and chopper attachment — all dishwasher safe — turns this humble blender into an economical three-in-one deal.
Those who purchased the Turelar immersion blender are thoroughly impressed with its quality and functionality, noting that its 1,100-watt motor is remarkably powerful. They rave about its effective trigger design for speed control and ability to blend ingredients for thick soup broth in a matter of seconds. One review stood out by claiming that the Turelar hand blender was able to pulverize hard-as-a-rock stale bread chunks into fine breadcrumbs with just a couple of pulses.
Purchase the Turelar Handheld Corded Immersion Blender on Amazon for $39.99.
General Electric 2-Speed Immersion Blender
This immersion blender from General Electric — a mainstay in home and commercial kitchen appliances — is simple and easy to use. While it isn't as powerful as the aforementioned hand blenders, its basic two-speed settings and 500-watt motor are best suited for any basic blending tasks. Its design allows for use with only one hand, so you can feel like a pro as you toss ingredients into a soup or sauce while blending. Its heavy-duty base and stainless steel, black trim design — adorned with the iconic GE logo — add a classy touch to any kitchen appliance collection.
Reviews for the General Electric 2-speed immersion blender mention that its quality for the price is tough to match. They highlight that many similarly-priced immersion blenders are flimsy and break after one difficult job, so there's no reason not to opt for this name-brand workhorse. Customers also appreciate its wide, sturdy handle and elegant, modern design.
Purchase the General Electric 2-Speed Immersion Blender on Walmart's website for $59.00.
Cuisinart Smart Stick Variable Speed Hand Blender
Cuisinart is no stranger to crafting resilient household appliances at affordable prices, so it comes as no surprise that its immersion blender earned a spot on this list. The Smart Stick's sturdy base — at over 3 pounds — and heavy-duty design guarantee the years of reliable use typically associated with the Cuisinart name. This 300-watt blender allows users to instantly switch from high to low speeds and offers a lock and unlock feature for safe handling. Use the on and off buttons to easily pulse ingredients for chunky dishes, like homemade salsa or pesto. Try out the grinder option for grinding spices, but avoid grinding coffee beans to keep the blender's blades nice and sharp.
In reviews, customers note that the robust Cuisinart Smart Stick is a bit heavy and may require two hands for those on the smaller side, but that doesn't distract from its outstanding quality. Buyers also remark on the blender's two-button safety feature, claiming that they feel more comfortable using it compared to older models that lack this feature. One customer explains that their previous Cuisinart immersion blender lasted a whopping 13 years, and they anticipate the same level of quality from this newer model.
Purchase the Cuisinart Smart Stick Variable Speed Hand Blender on Amazon for $69.95.
Black Decker Kitchen Wand Cordless Immersion Blender
This appliance from Black+Decker is the Swiss Army Knife of immersion blenders. Sure, it's technically a blender, but it also functions as a slew of other kitchen gadgets thanks to an assortment of attachments. Along with the blender, additional tools include a whisk, milk frother, wine opener, can opener, and salt and pepper grinder. The all-in-one nature of this immersion blender makes it a great gift for someone who's just starting out as a home cook and therefore might need a few handy tools to make learning easier. Choose from classic black, grey, or red for your blender and add-ons, all packaged in an elegant case for easy storage. It functions on battery power as opposed to an electrical cord, so it's easy to maneuver around the kitchen.
Customers who bought the Black+Decker Kitchen Wand frequently mention the accessibility of its battery-operated base and the versatility of each attachment. According to reviews, the immersion blender (the main feature of the Kitchen Wand) functions well, puréeing ingredients from cooked veggies to frozen bananas easily. They also affirm that the immersion blender's battery life exceeded their expectations.
Purchase the Black+Decker Kitchen Wand Cordless Immersion Blender for $135.45.
Braun MultiQuick 7 3-in-1 Immersion Hand Blender
Braun is a household name with an ironclad reputation for offering exceptional appliances from electric razors to coffee makers. Like the company's other appliances, the Braun Multiquick looks (and functions) like the immersion blender of the future. It comes equipped with patented tech that allows users to achieve the perfect consistency in their recipes. Instead of using a manual button or dial to adjust speed, the Braun Multiquick utilizes one-handed pressure for coarse or fine results through its SmartSpeed technology. So, to pulverize nuts for nut butter, apply significant pressure with your hand, and to achieve more chunks — like you'd want when blending homemade salsa — implement minimal pressure.
According to reviews, the Braun Multiquick immersion blender is incredibly easy to assemble, use, and clean. Its whisk and chopper attachments come in handy, but it should be noted that the whisk attachment isn't dishwasher-safe. One review stood out by claiming that the Braun immersion blender doesn't get suctioned to the bottom of whatever container you're blending — a frustrating issue that many immersion blender users are likely familiar with.
Purchase the Braun MultiQuick 7 3-in-1 Immersion Hand Blender for $99.95 on Amazon.
Vitamix Stainless Steel Immersion Blender
Smoothie enthusiasts know that Vitamix is among the best blender brands. Naturally, the blender company offers an immersible version that's on par with its esteemed countertop blenders. Its immersion blender comes equipped with five potential speed settings, an LED light display, and — in true Vitamix fashion — a timeless, stainless steel design that's as dignified in fashion as it is effective at puréeing foods practically instantaneously. The blender's blade guard prevents suction from disrupting the flow of ingredients as it blends, so you can experience the full effects of its 625 watts of power.
Fans of the Vitamix immersion blender note how blending nearly anything is possible with this powerhouse appliance, including ice and whole, intact raw fruits and vegetables. They claim the silicon layer surrounding the blades prevents the metal from scratching cookware, so you can blend to your heart's content without a care in the world. One review highlights that — unlike most immersion blenders — the blender attachment is bottom-heavy, so you can leave it standing upright in a pot or jar without fear of it toppling over and creating a colossal mess.
Purchase the Vitamix Stainless Steel Immersion Blender on Amazon for $144.95.
Hamilton Beach 2-Speed Immersion Blender
Hamilton Beach is ubiquitous in the world of quality, budget-friendly kitchen appliances. Its 260-watt standard immersion blender with whisk attachment is an excellent choice for those looking for a blender that will see occasional use or be used primarily for easy tasks, like making simple, homemade sauces or well-incorporated salad dressings. Its low- and high-speed options are all you need for any basic blending objective, and its comfort-grip handle makes it easy to maneuver. The Hamilton Beach immersion blender is ideal for those learning to bake. Its low power level and light weight make it handy for blending cake batters or whipping up fluffy mousse while minimizing the usual messes that come with learning a new kitchen skill.
Hamilton Beach's immersion blender is praised online for holding up against its much pricier competitors. Customers are surprised by its powerful motor and appreciate its compact size, which is easy to store in any standard-size kitchen drawer. One customer used their blender to purée meals for picky pets, and they claim that its low setting was perfect for preventing a splattering of cat food.
Purchase the Hamilton Beach 2-Speed Immersion Blender from Walmart's website for $26.96.
KitchenAid Go Cordless Hand Blender
While some home chefs may not mind a corded blender, there's no denying the advantages that come with a battery-powered, cord-free appliance. Those without ample outlets, or those who tend to have multiple dishes going at once relish the ability to move freely around the kitchen, and that's when KitchenAid's Go Cordless immersion blender swoops into action. This blender was undoubtedly built for the modern age; its angled design and four-point blade give it an industrial aesthetic that assures its users it can handle any blending task. Its 12-volt battery life guarantees 30 minutes of continuous runtime, so even strenuous jobs can likely be accomplished on one full charge.
Those who purchased the KitchenAid Go Cordless immersion blender rave about its heavy, sturdy design. They note that the blender doesn't offer multiple speed settings, but this can be ideal for certain applications. One review states that the blender works well in their commercial kitchen, where it's used for the same tasks repeatedly, so the single-speed setting is all that's needed. Customers say that, despite its hefty weight, its one-handed control design is easy to use and superior to most other immersion blenders with similar designs.
Purchase the KitchenAid Go Cordless Hand Blender on Amazon for $76.49.
Breville BSB510XL Immersion Blender
If you're on the hunt for an absolute unit of an immersion blender, look no further than this blender from Breville. A leader in modern kitchen gadgets, Breville impresses with this sleek tool that looks like something out of a sci-fi movie. Its base is automatically scratch-resistant without the need for an added guard, and its ribbed internal design prevents suction, increasing control and guaranteeing smooth, effortless blending. Its 8-inch blending arm is ideal for those who make soup in bulk, where a deep stock pot can normally put a damper on an immersion blender's capabilities. Its pistol-like control grip and trigger function — to switch between 15 different speed settings — complement its high-tech design and will have you feeling like an action hero as you blend cake batter or emulsify homemade mayo.
Customers of the Breville immersion blender highlight the functionality of the blender and its added chopper attachment, noting that the price is absolutely worth it when compared to cheaper, competing hand blenders. They claim that the chopper function succeeds in chopping evenly, while the chopped attachment of other blenders yields a mushy mess with large chunks scattered through the vegetable carnage. They say that there is little to no splatter when using the Breville immersion blender, and its detachable arm is easy to remove and clean.
Purchase the Breville BSB510XL Immersion Blender on Amazon for $129.95.
LINKChef 20-Speed 7-in-1 Immersion Blender
The LINKChef 7-in-1 immersion blender is, at its core, an immersion blender, but its ability to transform into additional kitchen tools makes it worth your while as a gift or as a gadget that's sure to see lots of use in your kitchen. Its add-ons include an egg beater, milk frother, measuring and blending cup, ice crusher, and chopper. But, other than its slew of useful additions, the LINKChef immersion blender's most noteworthy feature is its 20-speed settings. Achieve any speed for delicate to tough tasks; aerate scrambled eggs with the push of a button, or create crushed ice for professional-looking cocktails or smoothies.
While this all-encompassing immersion blender may sound too good to be true, it received an astonishing amount of praise. The LINKChef 7-in-one immersion blender is highly regarded in online reviews for its modern, classy design. Customers claim that its 800-watt motor blends food in a flash, and they relish its extremely precise speed settings, with the capacity to blend baby food, whip eggs, and even mix dough for homemade bread. One review highlights the blender's ice-crushing abilities, claiming the tough blades were able to turn whole cubes into shaved ice for snow cones and cocktails.
Purchase the LINKChef 7-in-1 Immersion Blender on Amazon for $69.75.
Methodology
To create this list of highly-regarded immersion blenders, I sought out blenders with the highest reviews on Amazon and other online retailers. I chose the most popular models on the market today with an average of at least 4.5 stars at the time of writing. Hand blenders with unique capabilities, powerful motors, and versatile abilities that were praised by customers in reviews made the list, as well as some standard products that are loved for their no-frills functionality and reliability. Overall, these blenders all exceeded customer expectations, making them excellent choices for a cherished gift or an ergonomic kitchen appliance for your personal use. All prices listed reflect those available at the time of writing.