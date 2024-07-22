The Kitchen Tool You Need To Stop Grinding Coffee Beans With Immediately

You can't enjoy a cup of coffee without first grinding the beans. And according to Statista, over three-quarters of coffee drinkers in the U.S. buy their coffee beans pre-ground just to avoid this hassle. That leaves the rest to their own coffee-grinding devices, which is not a bad thing since whole beans remain fresh longer. With their protective exteriors intact, whole beans have a longer shelf life than ground coffee and you won't need to toss them out as quickly, which saves you money in the long run. This is all great news if you're a home brewer who owns a decent coffee grinder. But if you don't, you might have been adding those beans to your immersion blender's blade guard, covering it with plastic, and attempting to blitz away — but here's why you should stop doing that.

An immersion blender is simply not an appropriate tool for the job. As a test performed by Serious Eats found, coffee beans flew all over the place after using this small appliance as a replacement for a grinder. Even after using lots of plastic wrap to secure the coffee beans in the cap that houses the grinding chamber, the blender was activated only for the beans to cut through the plastic and make their way into every corner of the kitchen. The method also requires you to hold the blender upside down with the blades facing toward you — a recipe for ultimate disaster. It just isn't worth grinding coffee beans with this kitchen tool. Besides, the cavity doesn't hold enough beans to even make a decent cup of coffee. It's much better to invest in a quality coffee grinder.