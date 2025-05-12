6 Julia Child-Inspired Kitchen Gadgets To Buy On Amazon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whenever we need a quick and easy dressing for our salads, we turn to this go-to vinaigrette that Julia Child swore by. Child was an iconic legend in the culinary world for good reason. She inspired us with her charming, larger-than-life personality and unforgettable recipes, like her famously fluffy chocolate mousse. Not only did she teach us how to bake, cook, and tackle French techniques with ease, Child made us fall in love with the process.

And let's not forget how amazing and timeless her kitchen set-up was. The gadgets she used have inspired home cooks and chefs through the ages as well. And who didn't love staring at her beautiful copper cookware on TV or smile when she wielded a whisk like a baseball bat?

In fact, Child's actual kitchen — with 1200 original objects and kitchen gadgets from pots to rolling pins — is famously on display at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. Now, you don't have to make a trip to said museum to discover Child's kitchen gadgets; of course, unless you really want to, because the trip is worth it! We've rounded up six must-have gadgets inspired by Child's legendary kitchen to help you bring a little Julia magic into your own home. First up is a tool every baker should have in their kitchen: a French wooden rolling pin.