6 Julia Child-Inspired Kitchen Gadgets To Buy On Amazon
Whenever we need a quick and easy dressing for our salads, we turn to this go-to vinaigrette that Julia Child swore by. Child was an iconic legend in the culinary world for good reason. She inspired us with her charming, larger-than-life personality and unforgettable recipes, like her famously fluffy chocolate mousse. Not only did she teach us how to bake, cook, and tackle French techniques with ease, Child made us fall in love with the process.
And let's not forget how amazing and timeless her kitchen set-up was. The gadgets she used have inspired home cooks and chefs through the ages as well. And who didn't love staring at her beautiful copper cookware on TV or smile when she wielded a whisk like a baseball bat?
In fact, Child's actual kitchen — with 1200 original objects and kitchen gadgets from pots to rolling pins — is famously on display at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. Now, you don't have to make a trip to said museum to discover Child's kitchen gadgets; of course, unless you really want to, because the trip is worth it! We've rounded up six must-have gadgets inspired by Child's legendary kitchen to help you bring a little Julia magic into your own home. First up is a tool every baker should have in their kitchen: a French wooden rolling pin.
Julia Child preferred using French wooden rolling pins when baking
Child was exuberant when she clutched her wooden rolling pins. You too can experience this joy like she did while baking. Also a French rolling pin should be your go-to when making pie crust and other pastry doughs. So grab a high-quality French rolling pin, like this Muso Wood one. It's well-reviewed online and costs only $12.99 before shipping, taxes, and tariffs. Just note that you should always clean wooden utensils as soon as possible, and you will need to condition your new French wooden rolling pin with mineral oil.
Use large soup spoons like Julia Child did
The second Child-inspired kitchen tool we recommend you to buy from Amazon is a long soup spoon from a brand like EnerMagiX. It's no secret that food icon Julia Child loved copper gadgets, so the one we're recommending is made of copper. Copper spoons are durable and versatile. You can use your new spoon to taste your soups, like Child did, then give it a quick rinse, and use it to scoop up some ice cream after dinner. Now, ready for our next recommendation? It's a dicey one!
Every home cook needs to wield a rocking knife like Julia Child did
The next new knife you invest in should be a stainless steel mezzaluna, or rocking knife from a brand like Roqila. Note that it is also called a cutter rocker, pizza rocker, or rocker knife. To channel your inner Child, wield your cool new rocking knife in your kitchen to chop up salads, slice pizzas, mince veggies, or dice up some fruits.
This gadget makes kitchen prep a breeze. Plus, for the clumsy folks out there, since it requires both hands to operate properly, you're less likely to cut yourself compared to when using traditional knives.
Julia Child swore by her stainless steel whisks
Another kitchen tool Child loved wielding was the handy-dandy whisk. You should look up that photo we mentioned where she joyfully swings a large whisk like it's a baseball bat.
Every home cook and baker should invest in a good stainless steel whisk from a brand like OXO. This useful gadget will help you mix up perfect salad dressings and chiffon cake batters and allow you to whisk your egg whites into the airiest and fluffiest meringue. A sturdy, stainless steel whisk, like the one we recommended by OXO, is also dishwasher safe. The last thing you want to do is to hand wash a caked up and dirty whisk.
Julia Child loved her beautiful copper cookware
There's a reason why Julia Child always used copper pots and pans. French cooking inspired her, and copper cookware conducts heat well and cooks food evenly. Not only that, her copper pots and pans looked aesthetically pleasing on television.
So you can't really say that you're channeling your inner Child without investing in a high quality copper frying pan or sturdy copper saucepan from Cuisine Romefort. Just note, however, that copper cookware does not come cheap, as they are usually handmade. The investment is worth it, however, for die-hard fans of Child.
Invest in a set of carbon steel knives to carve food perfectly like Julia Child
Finally, to complete this round-up, we recommend you grabbing a high-quality set of carbon-steel knives from a brand like Wüsthof, as those are the knives that Child preferred to use in her kitchen. Just note that while you won't be able to wash these knives in the dishwasher, you'll be carving steaks and filetting fish perfectly, just as Child did in her kitchen.
With these six Julia Child-inspired kitchen gadgets and tools in your kitchen, you'll be well on your way to mastering the art of French cooking, or at the very least, enjoying the process a little more. From the humble French rolling pin to gleaming copper cookware, each item can help you channel a bit of Child's signature confidence and joy, one delicious dish at a time, from her delicious roast chicken recipe to her boozy, fruity crepes.