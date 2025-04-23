Julia Child's Boozy Secret To The Best Fruity Crepe Filling

Does anyone do it like Julia Child? I doubt she needs an introduction, but just in case you're not in the know, she's a storied chef who helped make cooking more accessible to the average American. She was a veritable pioneer in the fields of televised cooking, considering she was one of the first to have a cooking show broadcast to a wider audience. Among her many gems of cooking advice and recipes, you can find plenty of French-inspired dishes, since that was a central point of her cooking career. Today we'll take a look at Child's fruit crepes recipe, which she shared in her cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," and the liquor that makes it so special.

Crepes are, in and of themselves, a pretty tricky food to prepare. People spend hours in the kitchen working on their crepe tips and tricks, trying to nail the recipe to perfection. Child has plenty of advice on how to get a buttery, soft, thin crepe with a perfect crispness on the edges, but she also teaches about the joys of alcohol-based fruit marinades. According to her, you should take the fruit you intend to fill your crepe with and soak it in a mixture of sugar and either kirsch, cognac, or orange liqueur for an hour. Only after giving the flavors time to meld should you use them as a filling.