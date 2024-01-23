The Go-To Vinaigrette That Julia Child Swore By

When it comes time to whip up a vinaigrette for your favorite salad, Julia Child's recipe for her French version of this dressing gets high marks. Child was not a fan of store-bought dressing because she could easily make it herself and so can you. But what is it about Child's recipe that sets it apart from other vinaigrettes, making it a go-to for both seasoned cooks and amateur chefs alike? It's all about the oil and vinegar.

The American chef's version shuns the typical three parts oil and one part vinegar that your everyday run-of-the-mill vinaigrette uses. Instead, she opts for a ratio of one part vinegar and lemon juice to between six and eight parts oil. Child's proportions, which are heavier on the oil than the acid, are going to produce a mellow tasting mixture that will not overpower your salad greens. But it is also this ratio base that allows you to riff on it and explore your culinary creativity. You can easily customize this dressing to give it a tangier punch with some additional lemon juice or vinegar if desired or add herbs and seasonings that please your palate.