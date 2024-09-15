Your Air Fryer Is The Secret To The Crispiest Pork Belly Burnt Ends

Pork belly is known for its thick layer of fat that provides great flavor and decadently crispy skin. Consequently, it's also one of the best cuts of pork for burnt ends. Originally relegated to the charred crusts of beef brisket, burnt ends are the result of the fattiest parts of meat rendering down into crunchy meat bark. Because pork belly possesses an even coating of fatty skin, the entire cut can be made into chunks of burnt ends. We recently interviewed Rich Parente, chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York State, who raises the pigs he sources for the many pork dishes on his menu.

While he opts for smoking pork belly to maximize flavor and texture, he thinks the air fryer is the secret to the crispiest pork belly burnt ends, saying, "An air fryer is a great place to finish pork belly burnt ends. After they're smoked, finish them in an air fryer to make sure each bite is nice and crispy."

An air fryer is engineered to produce the crispiest crust without deep frying and in a fraction of the time it would take in a conventional oven. Slow-cooking methods like braising or even slow roasting often finish pork belly off under the broiler, but an air fryer ensures that every side is as crispy as that broiled top skin. Just throw your pre-smoked meat pieces into the air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for around 10 minutes. If you're not smoking the meat it will take more like 20 minutes to cook and crisp in the air fryer.