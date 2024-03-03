Use A Potato Ricer For The Absolute Best Tomato Passata

While tomatoes are native to South America, they have become synonymous with Italian cuisine where they're the foundation for its most iconic dishes like pizza, pasta bolognese, and caprese salad, just to name a few. Despite the wealth of heavily seasoned canned tomato sauce and thick, caramelized tomato pastes you'll find in American grocery stores, Italians like to keep it pure and simple with tomato passata.

A common bottled product in Italy and Europe, tomato passata is essentially a smooth, strained, uncooked tomato purée with no additional seasonings, aromatics, or veggies. It's a homemade staple across Italy and a way for families to preserve the fresh taste of the summer's tomato harvest. While many Italian households have a food mill designed to mash tomatoes through a sieve, a potato ricer is the perfect substitute to create that smooth, seedless texture at home. Potato ricers have the same components as a food mill but they are more compact.

You can spoon small batches of lightly cooked, chopped tomatoes into its spherical chamber, and the slotted bottom will effectively rid them of their skins and seeds. If the potato ricer ceases to eject tomato juice, that's an indication that you need to remove the skin and seeds that have clogged the slots. Once you've run all the tomatoes through the potato ricer into a bowl, you can pour the juiced pulp through a fine mesh sieve back into the pot you used to boil them. This final filtration will rid the tomato passata of any seeds or larger chunks of pulp.