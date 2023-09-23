The 2 Types Of Blenders Gordon Ramsay Recommends For Home Cooks

Chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay has created some of the world's best-known restaurants. But while his food empire may be run from top-shelf kitchens that have all of the latest equipment, he keeps things a bit simpler when recommending tools for the home cook. Beyond the basics of good, sharp knives, a sturdy cutting board, and reliable cookware, Ramsay is also a fan of two different types of blenders.

At home, as he shared with Refinery 29, Ramsay uses both a bullet blender and an immersion blender. The bullet blender is often his go-to gadget in the morning; he likes to use it for making smoothies, which are a great choice for a portable breakfast — especially when he and his family are running late (and, as he confirmed, they often are). As for his immersion blender, a key element in both his home kitchen and his professional kitchens, Ramsay uses this when preparing soups.