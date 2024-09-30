11 Unexpected Ingredients You Can Crush In A Pepper Grinder

As far as spices go, you can't go wrong with freshly milled pepper. It's hot, piney, and delightfully sharp, adding a punch of flavor to myriad dishes. Freshly ground pepper is also tastier than the pre-ground variety, making the pepper grinder an indispensable kitchen tool. But despite the name, a pepper grinder — also known as a pepper mill — isn't just for different types of peppercorns. The device is surprisingly versatile, and can be used to pulverize varied ingredients.

To use this device in more innovative ways, note that you'll want your grinder to be clean and pepper-free before crushing other ingredients with it. Start by disassembling the grinding mechanisms, then washing the parts with warm water and soap. This is key for removing bits of peppercorns that might be stuck inside. Then thoroughly rinse and dry everything, before reassembling the components. If you start regularly using a pepper grinder for other ingredients, consider picking up an extra mill just for that purpose. This is especially helpful if you enjoy grinding sweeter foods, as a second mill will limit the risk of ground pepper sneaking into the mix. You might also be able to get away with using a cheaper pepper grinder, depending on the ingredients that you want to crush.

To learn more about clever ways to use a pepper grinder, we chatted with food professionals for their expert insight. Ann Ziata is a chef and faculty member at the Institute of Culinary Education. Traci "Grace" Weintraub is a chef and the founder of Gracefully Fed, a meal-based delivery service and Los Angeles eatery. Christiane Matey is a chef, dietitian, and the founder of Mint Nutrition. Keep reading to discover the many alternative uses for your pepper grinder.