Crush Candy With Your Pepper Grinder For The Ultimate Ice Cream Topping

Your pepper grinder isn't just for crunching up peppercorns. From topping bowls of ice cream to adding a colorful finish to plated brownies, packing your pepper grinder with crunchy candies is the simple kitchen hack that is waiting for your experimentation. Whether you have leftover Halloween candy or party favors from yesterday's birthday celebration that you're trying to use up, you can enlist your spice and salt grinders to sprinkle add an unexpected sweet finish to your favorite desserts.

Before you begin to garnish your sweets with candy powder, clean out your used grinder or dedicate a new device that is to be reserved strictly for sugary toppings. Since harder candies like Jolly Ranchers may not crumble properly in your grinder, begin your candy-crushing attempts with Nerds, Sweet Tarts, or Reese's Pieces. If you only have sturdier candies like peppermints, Lemonheads, or Red Hots stashed in your cupboards, you can place the pieces in a sealed plastic bag and break the candy down with a kitchen utensil or hard object before pouring the sweet debris into the empty cavern of your grinder.