5 Kitchen Tools To Build The Best Breakfast Sandwich

Could the breakfast sandwich possibly be the best way to start your day? It's a big call, but its versatility (and deliciousness) certainly makes it a top contender. The breakfast sandwich takes different forms around the world, but eggs, bacon or sausage, and cheese is a classic combination. Each of these ingredients requires consideration and correct cooking, and then there's the bread to think about. Are you a muffin traditionalist, a fan of the heftier bagel, or prefer to skip the bread for something like hash browns?

Whether you're throwing together whatever you have in the fridge, creating a gourmet pesto prosciutto sandwich, or batch prepping sandwiches for the whole week, using the right equipment will make things easier. You don't need to opt for an all-in-one breakfast sandwich maker to get things done; there are plenty of tools you might already have in your kitchen to help build the best breakfast sandwich.