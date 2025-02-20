The Canned Food That Doubles As The Perfect Egg McMuffin Ring Mold
Whether in an attempt to eat healthier, save money, or simply save yourself a trip out of the house, you might have tried to recreate an Egg McMuffin at home. The fan-favorite fast-food breakfast item from McDonald's features basic ingredients — an English muffin, an egg, a slice of American cheese, and a sausage or bacon patty — that you can easily find at the store, but which never come together at home quite the same as they do from the drive-thru window. One particularly challenging part to execute is the egg. However, all you need is a staple pantry item to get that perfectly circular egg – a can of tuna.
Needless to say, you don't need the actual tuna to make your McMuffin. But the can itself is just about the size and shape of an English muffin, making it the perfect egg mold. Empty the tuna from the can (eat it or save it for later), rinse the can, and use a can opener to remove both the top and bottom. You'll be left with the rim, which you can place on a preheated and greased skillet on the stove. Crack in your egg and cook it to your desired level of doneness (cover the pan with a lid to help the top set without needing to flip the egg), slide it onto your muffin, and admire how perfectly they align.
The four components of the ultimate breakfast muffin
Don't have a can of tuna? To replicate a McMuffin egg without a mold or a can of tuna, use the ring and lid of a Mason jar. Grease both parts, then put the lid inside the ring and place the lid side down on a skillet on the stove. Crack in the egg, pour a bit of water inside the skillet around the lid, cover, and steam the egg until cooked. If you have a circular cookie cutter on hand, this can work too. And with any of these makeshift molds, if you get any egg leakages, simply rip or cut that part off after it's done cooking.
For the muffin itself, use your favorite, but may we suggest Dave's Killer Bread Rockin' Grains English Muffins? Out of 10 store-bought English muffin brands, we ranked these at No. 1. Canadian bacon or a breakfast sausage patty are the go-to's for this application, as they are both already circular. And for the cheese, use American for the classic McDonald's Egg McMuffin taste, or sub cheddar for a sharper flavor and a similar melt.