The Canned Food That Doubles As The Perfect Egg McMuffin Ring Mold

Whether in an attempt to eat healthier, save money, or simply save yourself a trip out of the house, you might have tried to recreate an Egg McMuffin at home. The fan-favorite fast-food breakfast item from McDonald's features basic ingredients — an English muffin, an egg, a slice of American cheese, and a sausage or bacon patty — that you can easily find at the store, but which never come together at home quite the same as they do from the drive-thru window. One particularly challenging part to execute is the egg. However, all you need is a staple pantry item to get that perfectly circular egg – a can of tuna.

Needless to say, you don't need the actual tuna to make your McMuffin. But the can itself is just about the size and shape of an English muffin, making it the perfect egg mold. Empty the tuna from the can (eat it or save it for later), rinse the can, and use a can opener to remove both the top and bottom. You'll be left with the rim, which you can place on a preheated and greased skillet on the stove. Crack in your egg and cook it to your desired level of doneness (cover the pan with a lid to help the top set without needing to flip the egg), slide it onto your muffin, and admire how perfectly they align.