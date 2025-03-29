This Kitchen Tool Is Key For On-The-Go Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast sandwiches are a tried and true staple of meal prep and easy breakfasts alike. It's simple, quick, and allows tons of customization options. They're not too bad by way of healthy starts to your day either, since you can add as much or as little salt, fat, veggies, and protein as you want. The egg sandwich is a classic for how filling and satisfying it is, but there's an even easier way to prepare your on-the-go breakfast sandwiches, and all you need is a doughnut pan.
It might seem weird at first, but this is actually perfect for bagel breakfast sandwiches in particular. No more worrying about the egg or sauce spilling out through the bagel hole; the egg itself is perfectly shaped like a bagel. Just mix up some eggs with your choice of add-ins. My personal suggestions are bell peppers, mushrooms, bacon bits, and sausage pieces. You can top your eggs with cheese for something extra ooey-gooey, rich, and savory, too. Then, all you have to do is pour the egg mixture into your doughnut pan and pop it into the oven to bake until set; you can create several egg rings at once, too, making it great for meal prep.
Bumping up your breakfast sandwich with easy eggs whenever
While we're a fan of using this egg hack for a classic bagel breakfast sandwich, don't let that be the first and last thing you use your doughnut pan for. There are so many different breakfast sandwiches from all around the world, and you know what plenty have in common? They use eggs. Make your own Korean street toast by baking thinner egg rings and using those instead of standard square egg sheets. Slap them on an English muffin in place of a messily scrambled egg. Make a sweet and savory treat by replacing the bread with French toast.
Your options for add-ons are also limitless. We like adding our veggies and meat directly to the egg mixture, sort of like a quiche or omelet. Like adding fillings to an omelet, the same can be done with an egg sandwich — and we've even ranked them from worst to best for you to peruse at your leisure. Plain old shredded cheese topped our charts, with the classic ham, green peppers, and onions coming in second, and Boursin cheese spread was a close third. The best part about using a doughnut pan to cook your egss is that you can put unique toppings and mix-ins into each cup, so you get a new flavor of breakfast sandwiches every day. It's a low-effort, high-reward way of jazzing up your meals, and we promise you'll be hooked.