This Kitchen Tool Is Key For On-The-Go Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast sandwiches are a tried and true staple of meal prep and easy breakfasts alike. It's simple, quick, and allows tons of customization options. They're not too bad by way of healthy starts to your day either, since you can add as much or as little salt, fat, veggies, and protein as you want. The egg sandwich is a classic for how filling and satisfying it is, but there's an even easier way to prepare your on-the-go breakfast sandwiches, and all you need is a doughnut pan.

It might seem weird at first, but this is actually perfect for bagel breakfast sandwiches in particular. No more worrying about the egg or sauce spilling out through the bagel hole; the egg itself is perfectly shaped like a bagel. Just mix up some eggs with your choice of add-ins. My personal suggestions are bell peppers, mushrooms, bacon bits, and sausage pieces. You can top your eggs with cheese for something extra ooey-gooey, rich, and savory, too. Then, all you have to do is pour the egg mixture into your doughnut pan and pop it into the oven to bake until set; you can create several egg rings at once, too, making it great for meal prep.