The Fun And Easy Way To Cook A Breakfast Sandwich All In One Pan

From grilled cheeses to tuna melts, pan-fried sandwiches offer a toasted buttery crunch of bread and a gooey decadent filling. While the croque madame and Monte Cristo sandwiches are well-established pan-grilled breakfast traditions, a newer, popular method for a grilled breakfast sandwich cooks, assembles, and integrates the ingredients all in one pan.

The fastest, easiest way to achieve a perfectly cooked breakfast sandwich is by using the egg as a filling, batter, and binding agent for the rest of the ingredients. Consequently, you'll start by beating an egg or two in a bowl while you heat the frying pan. You dip the two slices of bread in the scrambled eggs before pouring them into a hot pan of melted butter or oil. Once the eggs have created a thin, even layer over the cooking pan and begin to bubble, you'll add the egg-washed slices of bread.

The bread will quickly stick to the eggs. Once the eggs surrounding the pieces of bread have set, use a spatula to flip the whole thing over so that the bread is touching the pan and the eggs are on top. Fold the bits of egg hanging over the bread inwards so all the egg is on both slices of bread. Then, add desired cheeses and cooked proteins, and fold one of the slices of bread and toppings over onto the other. The hot eggs and frying pan will continue to melt the ingredients and toast the bread.