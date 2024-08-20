The Step You Absolutely Can't Skip For The Crispiest Oven-Baked Turkey Bacon
Turkey bacon is a solid alternative to the traditional pork version, whether it's for the health factor or simply out of preference. The pork alternative can still be delicious, especially if you add black pepper to the turkey bacon to enhance its flavor. However, there are some conundrums with turkey bacon, like how lean it is, and how it doesn't always crisp up like pork bacon is known to do. Luckily, there are many tricks available to make your turkey bacon come out of the oven quite crispy, including patting it dry before it goes in the oven.
When you pull the turkey bacon from the packaging, you might notice some liquid in the plastic and on the bacon. Use a paper towel and pat each slice dry, which will remove moisture and help it crisp up while it cooks in the oven. There's no reason to overdo it, so quickly dry each side of every slice before it goes onto the baking sheet. And if you don't already have a go-to option, start with our ranking of turkey bacon brands including Oscar Mayer.
Wire racks, oven temperatures, and more tips for crispy turkey bacon
Even if you pat the turkey bacon dry, the effort will go to waste if you don't cook it at the right temperature for the correct amount of time. To make your crispy turkey bacon in the oven, preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. At this temperature, it should be crispy and ready to eat in 10 minutes. And if you want it super crispy, keep the pan in the oven for longer, but be sure to check on it occasionally so it doesn't go from crispy to burned.
Use your largest baking sheet for the turkey bacon to ensure that no slices overlap or are too close so every inch crisps up. The best option is to use a wire rack so that both sides of the bacon can cook evenly and any oil falls to the bottom of the pan. To prevent a mess, line the baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil. During the cooking process, flip each piece to ensure even cooking, which is even more important if you don't use a wire rack. Once the turkey bacon is ready, serve it with your favorite breakfast foods like scrambled eggs or use it to upgrade our ultimate egg sandwich recipe — and enjoy every crispy bite.