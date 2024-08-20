The Step You Absolutely Can't Skip For The Crispiest Oven-Baked Turkey Bacon

Turkey bacon is a solid alternative to the traditional pork version, whether it's for the health factor or simply out of preference. The pork alternative can still be delicious, especially if you add black pepper to the turkey bacon to enhance its flavor. However, there are some conundrums with turkey bacon, like how lean it is, and how it doesn't always crisp up like pork bacon is known to do. Luckily, there are many tricks available to make your turkey bacon come out of the oven quite crispy, including patting it dry before it goes in the oven.

When you pull the turkey bacon from the packaging, you might notice some liquid in the plastic and on the bacon. Use a paper towel and pat each slice dry, which will remove moisture and help it crisp up while it cooks in the oven. There's no reason to overdo it, so quickly dry each side of every slice before it goes onto the baking sheet. And if you don't already have a go-to option, start with our ranking of turkey bacon brands including Oscar Mayer.