13 Make Or Break Tips For Cooking Bacon In The Oven

If you are a fan of bacon, then you probably know exactly how you want it to be cooked. Some people like it super crispy, and some like it somewhere in the middle, but either way, this salty, fatty meat is a satisfying breakfast staple in many households across the country. It's not always the most fun thing to cook though, as you're always at risk of some scalding hot bacon fat spattering out the pan while your rashers are sizzling, and it all makes a big mess too. This is why cooking bacon in the oven is my preferred method. It's so handy for many reasons, and produces really good, evenly cooked bacon every time.

If you're cooking for your family, or you're making a large amount of bacon for any reason, you have to batch cook it when you're using a pan. When you're preparing bacon in the oven, you can make a lot more in one go. This method is a clever way to cook bacon for snacking or for meal prepping some for the week. As the owner of a catering business, making bacon in the oven is my secret to cooking large amounts for my client's breakfast and brunch orders. The bacon comes out even, with much less mess. If you're a non-believer, you've got to give it a go and see for yourself. But there are some things to keep in mind, so that you can get it just right. Here are some make or break tips for cooking bacon in the oven.