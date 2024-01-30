The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Bacon Is Not Cooking Extra

There are plenty of tips out there about how to cook the best bacon, but there's one tip that you may not have heard that often: It's better to cook bacon in large amounts. Yep, even if you're only craving a couple of pieces, the best thing to do is cook bacon in a large batch. There are a few key reasons why this tip makes so much sense. First of all, cooking bacon can be a messy process — especially if you cook it on the stove, where the bacon is prone to splattering — so you may as well cook a large amount and save the leftover pieces so that you don't have to deal with the mess as often.

And speaking of the leftover bacon, there are so many ways to use up the extra pieces. For one, you can simply have it with your breakfast the following morning — what's better than waking up knowing that your bacon is already cooked and (almost) ready to eat? You can also add bacon to a sandwich or a burger, or use it as a topping for a homemade pizza. While those are the most straightforward options, there are plenty of other unexpected ways to use up leftover bacon, such as integrating it into desserts, covering it with chocolate for a salty-sweet treat, or even making bacon jam.